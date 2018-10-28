Blackhawks fall to Connor McDavid, Oilers in overtime

The Oilers' Connor McDavid scores the winning goal against Cam Ward in overtime Sunday at the United Center. Jim Young/AP

A dozen games in, the Blackhawks like how their season is developing.

But there’s work to be done, as proved by Sunday’s 2-1 overtime loss. The Blackhawks quieted the Oilers for much of the night but lost in the blink of a Connor McDavid shot 53 seconds into the extra session.

The Blackhawks collected a point and wrapped up a busy stretch in which they played six games in nine days. They went 3-2-1 during the stretch and have 15 points on the season.

Now, the team will have a day off before returning to practice Tuesday.

“I think we’re trying to find our way,” said Brent Seabrook, who scored the Blackhawks’ lone goal. “We’re playing some good periods, we’ve had some periods where we haven’t been very good. That’s something we’re trying to shore up and trying to put together a full 60 minutes.

“I think we’re playing our game and we’re playing the way we want to, systems-wise, up and down the ice, back checking, ‘D’ getting on the back side of the rush trying to help out our forwards – I think we’ve been playing really well. So we’ve got to continue to try and do that, and we’ve got to try and sustain that for 60.”

Or 60-plus. The Blackhawks lead the NHL with six overtime contests this season. They are 3-3 in those games.

Fatigue might have played a factor in a mostly sleepy contest between two typically high-powered teams.

Seabrook capitalized during a 5-on-3 power play to give the Blackhawks a lead midway through the first period. Patrick Kane handled the puck in the right circle and fed a perfect pass to Seabrook, who buried a one-timer for his second goal.

The play increased Kane’s point streak to six games. He has six goals and four assists during that span.

“He’s one of the best passers in the world,” Seabrook said. “When he’s got the puck on his stick, you’re just trying to get open, you’re just trying to find a space to shoot the puck. Chances are nine times out of 10 he’s going to find you and put it right in a good spot for you to shoot it.”

Kane has stood out to Quenneville this season. That is saying a lot, considering the fact that Kane has a Hart Trophy, seven All-Star selections and a Conn Smythe Trophy on his resume.

“Every time he’s out there, he’s a threat something’s going to happen,” Quenneville said. “I think offensively when he has the puck, he’s a threat to score, to generate, to draw coverage issues. His possession time and wanting the puck really elevates our team game. He can make things happen every time he’s out there.”

The lead did not stand for long as the Oilers evened the score at 1 late in the first period. Seabrook fell on Cam Ward, and Zack Kassian capitalized by firing into an open net for his first goal of the season.

Ward allowed two goals on 26 shots and dropped to 3-1-3.

The mood in the Blackhawks’ locker room was disappointed but far from devastated.

“When we play with pace and we’re smart with the puck, we’re good defensively and we get pucks out when we need to get them out, we’re a lot harder to play against,” Keith said. “We know we’ve got some skill on the team. I think it’s a focus more on trying to play well defensively and (having a) checking mentality.”

Quenneville said the team could build upon its performance.

“You take a point, and you were hoping to get the second one,” he said.