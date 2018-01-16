Blackhawks fear Corey Crawford could be out for the season: sources

Ten days ago, Joel Quenneville was asked straight-up if he expected goaltender Corey Crawford, who has been out since Christmas with a mystery “upper-body injury,” to return to the Blackhawks lineup this season.

“Yes,” he said, without hesitation.

But it’s not quite that certain. Three sources told the Sun-Times that Crawford is dealing with vertigo-like symptoms, for the second time in his career. And there is a growing concern within the organization that Crawford could miss the rest of the season, as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Tuesday.

The Hawks have been unusually tight-lipped about Crawford’s situation since he was put on injured reserve coming out of the Christmas break, leading to wild and rampant speculation in the hockey world. Asked nearly every day about Crawford’s status, Quenneville has had no updates and no timetable for his return. General manager Stan Bowman last week said, “There’s not much to say until he’s back on the ice. It’s sort of status quo right now.”

Corey Crawford is 16-9-2 with a .929 save percentage this season. (AP Photo)

Reached Tuesday night, a Hawks spokesperson declined to comment, citing the team’s standard protocol of not discussing injury specifics.

When Crawford was initially placed on injured reserve, Quenneville said he would be out “indefinitely.” When asked if there was a defining blow that injured him, the coach said, “Not sure exactly. I don’t want to get into details of all that.” Crawford was involved in a collision during the Dec. 21 game at Dallas, but appeared fine and finished the game. He was back between the pipes two days later in New Jersey, but looked terrible, giving up three goals in less than 14 minutes and getting pulled in favor of backup Anton Forsberg. Crawford hasn’t been seen since.

Quenneville said on Sunday that he hasn’t talked with Crawford recently. “It’s been quiet right now,” he said.

“I think we’re always concerned about our teammates first and then our team second,” captain Jonathan Toews said when asked about Crawford on Sunday. “I think Crow knows he’s trying to get better. He’s one of those guys that we know we can rely upon as a person, as a teammate. He’ll do what he can to get himself better, so he can get back to playing and get back and help our team when he knows how to.”

He missed nearly four weeks near the end of the 2015-16 season, with the Sun-Times reporting that he was dealing with vertigo symptoms. He returned in time for the first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues.

Losing Crawford could be a death-knell to the Hawks’ playoff hopes. By the time they emerge from their bye week on Saturday, the Hawks could be several points out of a wild-card spot, with multiple teams to climb over, and only Forsberg and Jeff Glass — with a combined 27 NHL starts between them — in goal.

Crawford has not been placed on long-term injured reserve yet, and if he is, it will free up considerable salary-cap space that the Hawks can use to acquire a goaltender. But there will be nobody on the market with Crawford’s pedigree. The two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie was in the Vezina Trophy conversation this season with a 16-9-2 record and a sparkling .929 save percentage behind the Hawks’ spotty defense.

“Obviously, you’re missing him,” Quenneville said on Sunday. “He’s been arguably our key player all year, and [with] the consistency he’s given us in the net, we know how valuable the position is and what it means to your team. It’s almost like, ‘Oh, that’s a tremendous hole.’ As a team, you have to make an awareness that, hey, you have to contribute on the defensive side of things a little more.”