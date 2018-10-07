Blackhawks rally in wild finish in regulation, but Maple Leafs win in OT

The momentum of two overtime road victories and the emotion of the pre-game tribute to Hall of Famer Stan Mikita seemed to keep the Blackhawks on an early roll Sunday night, when Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat scored to give the Hawks an early two-goal lead against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the United Center.

But it didn’t take long for a dose of reality to set in — the Leafs are a young, fast, up-and-coming team and the Hawks, while still capable, are a shell of their championship selves trying to regain some lost luster.

Kasperi Kapanen and Auston Matthews scored 34 seconds apart in the first period for a tie game and another taffy pull was on. In a back-and-forth game that got wilder and wilder, the Maple Leafs prevailed 7-6 on Morgan Rielly’s goal 19 seconds into overtime before 21,812 at the UC.

The third period was like a pinball game. After Hawks defenseman Brandon Manning tied the game at 4-4, the Leafs’ John Tavares scored with a nifty goal — taking the puck out of mid-air and beating Cam Ward with a wrist shot from the left circle for a 5-4 Leafs lead. Kane tied it at 18:36, but Auston Matthews scored 22 seconds later to give the Leafs a 6-5 lead.

Blackhawks right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Garret Sparks (40) during the first period Sunday at the United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski/AP photo

It still wasn’t over. Kane scored again, this time on a slap shot from above the right circle with 28 seconds left in regulation. But the celebration had barely died down when Rielly scored in overtime to win it.

Toews continued his hot start with a goal on a re-direct in front of Maple Leafs goalie Garret Sparks, the Elmhurst product starting against his hometown team for the first time. It came off a shot by Dominik Kahun and was Toews’ fifth goal of the season in the Hawks’ third game. Toews didn’t score his fifth goal last season until his 27th game.

DeBrincat’s goal that made it 2-0 came off a pretty tic-tac-toe passing play — from Duncan Keith to Kahun on the right side of the net to DeBrincat on the left side for an easy score at 12:02 of the period. It was DeBrincat’s second goal of the season.

The Maple Leafs, who lost 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators at home on Saturday night, didn’t take long to respond. Matthews found Kapanen for a breakaway goal to make it 2-1. Just 34 seconds later, Matthews scored from in close off a feed from Kapanen, who had stolen the puck from Keith behind the goal line to the right of the Hawks net.

Tavares scored on a rebound, beating Keith to a loose puck, give the Leafs a 3-2 lead. But John Hayden, playing his first game of the season, tied it up with a rebound of a shot from the point by 19-year-old defenseman Henri Jokiharju. Leafs defensemen Travis Dermott knocked the puck out of the goal, but just barely after it had crossed the goal line.

With Patrick Kane in the penalty box for holding, Tavares scored on the power play with a tip-in in front of Cam Ward to give the Leafs a 4-3 lead.

The Hawks wasted a four-minute power play late in the second period when Andreas Johnsson was given a double-minor for high sticking. But Brandon Manning scored on a shot from the left point at 2:20 of the third period for a 4-4 tie.

Tavares, the former New York Islander, broke that tie with a beautiful play for the ninth hat trick of his career. He won a battle with Kane to get the puck to a teammate. He knocked the return pass out of the air and beat Ward with a wrist shot from the left circle to give the Leafs a 5-4 lead at 9:30 of the third period.