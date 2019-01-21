Bulls to acquire Carmelo Anthony from Rockets, but plan to release him

Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony, left, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

In a surprising move, the Bulls reached a deal to acquire Carmelo Anthony and cash from the Houston Rockets on Monday, but a source said they will waive Anthony shortly after the deal becomes official Tuesday.

The move gives the Rockets salary-cap relief, while the Bulls take the pay day.

A source says Anthony, 34, will never wear a Bulls uniform. He will be released and — once he clears waivers — become a free agent. The deal is basically a cash grab for the Bulls.

ESPN reported that the Bulls might delay waiving him until the Feb. 7 trade deadline, adding that the Bulls could “include him in a one-for-one trade but can’t aggregate his contract in another deal.”

The deal, which couldn’t officially be completed Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, allows the Rockets to sign Kenneth Faried and get him in their lineup tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Rockets also are waiving Jame Nunnally.

Faried, 29, comes to the Rockets after reaching a buyout agreement with the Brooklyn Nets.

Melo already has a defining Chicago Bulls moment in his career. pic.twitter.com/78dnDQwZ66 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 21, 2019

The Houston trade comes five years after the Bulls tried to sign Anthony as a prized free agent in 2014, trying to form a super team with Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah.

Anthony turned them down, taking more money to stay with the New York Knicks.