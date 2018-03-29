Short-handed Bulls play with emotion, but Robin Lopez takes it to the extreme

MIAMI – It was a memory that almost brought a tear of joy to Fred Hoiberg’s eye.

Almost.

In prepping for Thursday night’s game against the Heat, the Bulls coach was going through the film of the last time they faced Miami.

A Jan. 15 home game in which the Bulls ended Miami’s seven-game winning streak, beating them 119-111 in arguably their most well-rounded performance of the season.

Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine were all playing together, the pace was electric, the bench lethal, “Hoiball’’ at its finest.

So excuse Hoiberg if he had a tear in his eye for a different reason following the 103-92 loss in Miami Thursday night.

Call it the reality check.

“Going back and watching the last Miami game, it was the game before Kris Dunn got [the concussion against Golden State], it really got me excited again,’’ Hoiberg said. “We were moving the ball, we were sharing, our pace was great, everyone was in, guys were making plays. Zach was playing like 20 minutes at that time, and he was unbelievable.

“So when you watch those stretches it gets you excited, but we have to have that same passion and energy when we’re on the floor, regardless of who is out there. We have to finish this thing off the right way. Win or lose, you have to play with great effort.’’

Lose they did, dropping to 24-51 on the season, and as far as who was out there? Well, let’s just say it wasn’t Jan. 15 anymore.

Out were Markkanen (right elbow/back), LaVine (left knee), Dunn (toe), Cristiano Felicio (back), Paul Zipser (left foot) and Antonio Blakeney (left wrist).

It was the injuries to Dunn and LaVine that remained the most concerning, especially with just seven games left and both falling out of shape with each day they miss.

“[Dunn] hasn’t done anything on the floor since he really hurt the toe, so we’re getting to the point now where he would really have to be reconditioned to get him back,’’ Hoiberg said.

Hoiberg was asked if there would be enough time to even do that, and didn’t seem to optimistic.

“That’s the question,’’ Hoiberg said. “I don’t know that. That will continue to go day-by-day with him. Zach, he’s getting multiple treatments a day, and pretty similar situation as Kris.’’

One question Hoiberg did get an answer to was would his team play with effort and emotion? That they did, and in Robin Lopez’s case maybe too much emotion.

The big man put in almost 31 minutes of work and scored 13 points, but was ejected with 8:43 left in the game after picking up two quick technicals, and didn’t go quietly. He actually had to be escorted into the locker room, as he pointed at official Rodney Mott and left him with some choice words and even scarier stares.

“So I thought the first one was warranted,’’ Lopez said. “I got my money’s worth on that one on the first technical. The second one I was venting and walking off the floor, so I’m not sure it was quite as warranted. But I’m sure Rodney [Mott] wanted to grab the game by the horns and wrestle control back towards the officials.’’

Asked why it took him some time – and some help – to leave the court, Lopez was again very honest.

“I understand that I should have left the court in a little more hasty manner,’’ Lopez said. “I’m trying to get a word in edge-wise. I feel like the refs always end up with the last say in that situation.’’