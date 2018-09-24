Bulls guard Zach LaVine vows his lack of focus on defense is behind him

Zach LaVine is healthy enough to use this training camp to turn around his reputation as a bad defender.

More importantly, the Bulls guard vowed he’s finally willing to turn that reputation around.

“We all can play defense, everybody in the NBA can play defense,’’ LaVine said during Monday’s Bulls media day. “We’re some of the most athletic people in the game. It’s just that determination and that learning curve. It’s us being able to put the work in. These last few weeks we’ve all been here, we’ve been looking really well.

“I know personally I’ve always been really good on the ball [defender]. I don’t know if you guys can tell me that I’m not good on the ball. I’ve always had a problem off the weak side and stuff like that. That’s the main thing you hammer and you try to focus.’’

LaVine’s defensive rating (114.8) last season was ranked 511th in the league, while his defensive win-share was 514th in the league.

And while his self-assessment on his lack of focus defensively was a nice dose of honesty, it has to get better if this team wants to start becoming a playoff threat in the Eastern Conference.

“I think with mine, it’s just knowing the position and not relaxing,’’ LaVine said. “I’ve always been really good on the ball and when that ball swings, I relax. That’s where you can get caught off guard. I’ve watched a lot of film, I was watching with coach [Fred Hoiberg] and different things like that on how you can stay engaged and always have your teammates’ back in rotation.

“It’s getting there and I think we’re going to have a good run at it in camp.’’

Until it does?

“People are going to talk regardless,’’ LaVine said. “It’s a story to talk about defense, bad this and bad that. I think we’re always looking for the positives and showing how we can grow. We all know how explosive we can be on the other end. If we get that down, we’re going to be scary.’’