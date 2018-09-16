After injury scare, defenseman Brent Seabrook back on ice with Blackhawks

After an injury scare, Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook was relieved to join his teammates on the ice for Sunday’s practice at MB Ice Arena.

Seabrook missed the first two days of training camp due to an abdominal injury.

“To be honest when doc gave me the news, I freaked out,” Seabrook said. “Obviously, you know, I put a lot of effort into this summer trying to get my body where it needs to be to have a good season and have a good camp.”

But after practice, Seabrook said he “felt pretty good,” which is good news for the Hawks.

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook (7) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 30, 2018, in Denver. | David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Hawks are relying on Seabrook — who led the Hawks’ defensemen in scoring with seven goals last season — to be a top-four defenseman for them this season.

“We’re going to need him to be an important player for us this year,” coach Joel Quenneville said.

As the seasons go by, Seabrook, 33, admitted that it’s getting increasingly more difficult for him to keep up with the younger players.

“I don’t think I’m going to catch them as I’m getting older,” Seabrook said. “But I can put myself in good positions and situations where I’m not getting beat and have to turn around and chase them.”

Because of how the league is changing, Seabrook concentrated some of his offseason efforts to single-leg strength, which could help him get a better push off to close gaps. But he’s also staying true to his physical style of play.

“I’m me and it’s not going to change,” Seabrook said. “The abilities I have, I can work on making them quicker, faster, better, things like that but what you see is what you get. I don’t think you can change with the times other than trying to get better. You’re always learning out there.”

Quenneville has noticed the hard work Seabrook put in this summer to get his body prepared for this season.

“He did a really good job with training and pushing it to the next level,” Quenneville said of Seabrook, who couldn’t participate in Thursday’s physical testing due to his injury. “You’re looking at his fitness levels … he’s way better than he’s ever been. And that commitment shows that he’s doing everything he can to enhance his game and enhance our team game.”

Corey Crawford update

Goalie Corey Crawford returned to the ice for another half-hour solo session with goaltending coach Jimmy Waite before Hawks’ training camp began. This was his second session in which he deflected shots from Waite, who upped the tempo and power more than Friday’s practice.

Crawford is still dealing with symptoms from a concussion he suffered last year. As of now, the plan is to get Crawford the ice as much as possible, said Quenneville, who has been pleased in Crawford’s “good progress” over the last week and a half.

“He’s stronger and he’s feeling better,” Quenneville said. “So it’s all encouraging.”

Crawford didn’t participate in Saturday’s red-and-white scrimmage and still hasn’t practiced with the team since a morning skate on Feb. 12 in Arizona.

Crawford’s timetable to return is still unknown, which means goalie Cam Ward will likely start in the net for the Hawks on Opening Night next week and netminder Anton Forsberg will probably be the team’s back-up for the foreseeable future.

Quenneville’s preseason plan

In the past, the Hawks veterans would only play the home preseason games, while the developing players would play on the road. But Quenneville hinted that might not be the case this preseason.

Quenneville said he plans to have the veterans play in one of their three away games on top of their three home games.