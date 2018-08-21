Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade are friends again: ‘That’s my boy’

Chicago Bulls guard/forward Jimmy Butler, left, points as he talks with guard Dwyane Wade during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Chicago. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Former Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade seemed to have put their Instagram beef behind them.

Asked while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant if he and Wade were good, Butler told TMZ: “Yeah, that’s my boy.”

The fight stemmed from Butler commenting “WELL DAMN!” on a risqué photo that Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, posted on Instagram last week.

💧 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 16, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

Wade quickly checked Butler, responding in all-caps: “MINE!”

But things continued to escalate after Butler posted a video on his account with the caption: “The good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Wade commented: “Put well damn in caps on my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good, the bad and the ugly is like.”

Butler retreated and replied: “Well that escalated quickly. Point noted.”

Although it appeared the comments weren’t fueled by animosity, Butler wouldn’t say whether or not Wade was actually mad.

“We’ll let the fans keep guessing,” Butler said.

We might never know.