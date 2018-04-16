Cold weather postpones Cardinals-Cubs game Monday night at Wrigley Field

Barb Brauer keeps herself warm outside Wrigley Field after a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs was postponed on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Chicago. The game is rescheduled for Monday, May 14, 2018. | Matt Marton/Associated Press

For the second day in a row, there will be no baseball played at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs postponed Monday’s series opener against the Cardinals to a later date as nasty winter weather conditions persisted.

The game has been rescheduled to be the first game of a double-header on July 21. The make-up game will be played at 12:05 p.m. and will be followed by the regularly scheduled night game at 6:15 p.m.

This is the Cubs’ fourth game that has been postponed this season and third home game that has been rescheduled due to poor field conditions and weather in the last eight days.

The Cubs’ home opener against the Pirates was pushed back by one day after a dusting of snow covered the field. And more recently, the Cubs’ game against the Braves Sunday was postponed to May 14 at 1:20 p.m. due to weather.

After the Braves-Cubs game was called off, manager Joe Maddon, who was irked the Cubs played in poor weather conditions Saturday afternoon, made a point to say the decision to postpone games shouldn’t always be based on precipitation, even though he thinks it usually is.

“There’s times when the game actually isn’t playable based on wind and cold and maybe just a damp field or the field might be wet in and of itself from previous rain,” Maddon said. “I always thought there should be an actual number, like a temperature number, that if it gets below that number, that’s good enough for me. The game wasn’t meant to be played in these [conditions].

“There’s so many games to stuff into the regular season, and I get it. And there’s always concerns about making things up based on travel, and I get it. However, that doesn’t mean you should play a game that’s unplayable.”