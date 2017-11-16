College Football picks: How Notre Dame, Illinois, Northwestern will do
Steve Greenberg breaks down the local college football games this weekend.
MINNESOTA AT NO. 25 NORTHWESTERN
- The facts: 11 a.m., BTN, 720-AM.
- The records: Minnesota 5-5, 2-5 Big Ten; Northwestern 7-3, 5-2 Big Ten.
- The storyline: At least the Wildcats are in the playoff committee’s rankings, albeit all the way down at 25. They aren’t in the media’s or coaches’ top 25 at all, which is a bit curious given their five-game winning streak. Six other three-loss squads were ranked this week by both the media and the coaches, but none of the six is on a streak of more than two victories. Aren’t these polls supposed to be more current than that? But I digress. Here comes Minnesota, owner of one of the worst passing offenses in the country. The Gophers have an atrocious completion percentage of 43.9 against Big Ten defenses and are connecting on only seven passes per game in November. The Wildcats can load up against the run without worrying much about the consequences.
- The line: Wildcats by 7.
- Greenberg’s pick: Northwestern, 27-17.
ILLINOIS AT NO. 9 OHIO STATE
- The facts: 2:30 p.m., Ch. 7, 670-AM.
- The records: Illinois 2-8, 0-7 Big Ten; Ohio State 8-2, 6-1 Big Ten.
- The storyline: It’s called the Illibuck trophy, and, well, Ohio State claims it basically every time these teams face each other. News alert: It’s going to happen again. Illinois’ last victory in this series came in 2007, the only time in 11 meetings things haven’t gone the Buckeyes’ way. The last three meetings in Columbus were decided by a teeny-tiny total of 101 points. Ah, well, shall we discuss the particulars? There really isn’t much to say. Ask Michigan State, destroyed last weekend in a key Big Ten East showdown, how well the Buckeyes run the ball when that’s what they’re inclined to do. The Illini play more freshmen than anyone, but OSU running back J.K. Dobbins is the freshman to watch in this one. About the point spread: Come on, 41? That’s crazy talk.
- The line: Buckeyes by 41.
- Greenberg’s pick: Ohio State, 40-0.
NAVY AT NO. 8 NOTRE DAME
- The facts: 2:30 p.m., Ch. 5, 1000-AM.
- The records: Navy 6-3, 4-3 American; Notre Dame 8-2.
- The storyline: Can we agree that the Irish — although technically still in the hunt for the playoff — have missed their chance to compete in the final four? A New Year’s Six bowl is a far more realistic aim, and certainly nothing for which to apologize. Irish coach Brian Kelly has been given a lot of credit for this season’s turnaround, but let’s see how well he has his team prepared to play on the heels of a nightmarish trip to Miami. If Kelly’s defense isn’t laser-focused, it’ll have a tough time dealing with Navy’s famously productive running game. Don’t forget that the Middies won last year’s meeting by a point after a controversial decision by Kelly, who opted for a short field goal with his team down 28-24 and seven minutes left to play. That ended a five-game winning streak in the series for the Irish.
- The line: Irish by 18.
- Greenberg’s pick: Notre Dame, 37-24.