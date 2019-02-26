Corey Crawford’s return a ‘game changer’ for Blackhawks’ wild-card hopes

Corey Crawford is eager to get his first start since he suffered a concussion in December. | Nick Wass/Associated Press

While the Blackhawks went from last in the league to being part of the playoff hunt, goalie Corey Crawford impatiently watched from afar over the last two months.

“It’s been another long wait,” said Crawford, who has been out since December with a concussion. “It’s always tough watching from the sidelines.”

But now it’s his turn to join in the fun. After missing 28 games, Crawford was activated from injured reserve Monday and is expected to play in at least one game on the Hawks’ three-game West Coast trip.

Excited to be back? That might be an understatement for Crawford.

“We’ve been playing so well that I just want to jump in and be apart of that and try and contribute as much as I can,” he said Tuesday before the Hawks boarded a plane for Anaheim, California. “Hopefully I get the feelings — the good feelings back right away and just roll with it.”

Crawford’s highly anticipated return could be the boost of energy the Hawks need in a tight Western Conference wild-card race.

“I’m sure the guys will get a little emotional boost,” Colliton said. “Most importantly, he’s a pretty good goaltender. He’s proven, tested, experienced and that’s going to help. I think there is a belief in our room that we have what it takes, but he’ll help.”

Crawford’s presence is felt around the dressing room. While his teammates were concerned for his long-term health, they’re ecstatic to have him back in net. Crawford brings a sense of reassurance for the Hawks, who are five points out of a playoff spot. They know what they’re going to get out of the two-time Stanley Cup champion.

“Very composed back there,” Colliton said. “The other thing he brings is a calmness. Nothing’s going to bother him, and that filters down to the rest of the team. We’ve been talking about, don’t get too high or low, never give up. He’s got that.

Said right wing Alex DeBrincat: “He’s really a game changer. When you need a stop, he’s going to get it for you.

“We have a lot of important games coming up and he’s going to be the same old Crow and he’s going to make the stops.”

Crawford declined to get into specifics about his concussion recovery.

“It doesn’t really matter anymore,” he said.

But Crawford did say he felt “pretty similar in some aspects” as his last concussion that sidelined him for 47 games last season and the first two weeks of this season.

With Crawford back, the Hawks sent Collin Delia on Monday back to Rockford, where he’ll likely stay for the rest of the season. With the Hawks, Delia posted a 3.48 goals against average and a .909 save percentage, which was good enough to earn himself a three-year, $3 million extension earlier this month.

General manager Stan Bowman said he feels comfortable with Delia as the Hawks’ No. 2 goalie next season, and Colliton shares that sentiment.

“Everyone knows and feels he’s going to be a big part of our future here,” Colliton said. “But we want him to play, and he’s going to play a lot more in Rockford and there’s still some growth he can have in his game being down there and being the man. They’re playing important games and hopefully he can make a difference for them.”