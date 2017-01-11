Corey Crawford’s shutout lead Blackhawks to 2-0 win over Flyers

Facing a middling Eastern Conference opponent in November is often the trap game for the Blackhawks. But struggling to get their footing in the early going this season, they instead were motivated to light a spark against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

The Hawks came into the game in sixth place in the Central Division, with three consecutive losses and a three victories in 10 games since opening with back-to-back routs of the Penguins and Blue Jackets.

“I thought we had a business-like morning skate. We need a business-like approach [against the Flyers],” Hawks coach Joel. Quenneville said Wednesday morning. “We’re in unfamiliar territory probably in 20 years that we’re looking at the standings and we’re not where we want to be.

“So let’s do something about it. At least play the right way and put ourselves where we have that chance where we’ll find a way to win.”

Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov celebrates his second-period power-play goal against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night at the United Center. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

With Quenneville having gone to the whip with a profanity-laced post-practice pep-talk the previous day, the stage was set for the Hawks to respond. And while the Hawks didn’t exactly look like a new team, they played the right way, gave themselves a chance to win and got the job done. Artem Anisimov and Jonathan Toews scored in a 20-second span of the second period and Corey Crawford stopped 35 shots for his first shutout of the season to spark the Hawks to a 3-0 victory before 12,524 at the United Center.

Anisimov scored on a rebound for a power-play goal at 8:58 of the second period to end a streak of 18 consecutive failures with the man-advantage (and 24-of-25) — including three previously against the Flyers.

Anisimov started the sequence with a face-off victory. Brandon Saad passed cross-ice to Cody Franson for a one-timer that Flyers goalie Cody Franson stopped. But Anisimov was there for the rebound on the doorstep for his fourth goal of the season.

Seconds later, a face-off win at the other end sprung Toews for a breakaway and the Hawks captain beat Elliott with a back-hander between his pads for a 2-0 lead at 9:18. It was Toew’s fourth goal of the season and first in eight games since scoring three goals in the Hawks’ first five games of the season. Rookie Alex DeBrincat scored an empty-net goal to account for the final score.

Crawford did yeoman’s work for the victory. He made several big saves to prevent the Hawks from having to play catch-up. Most impressive was a last-second skate save on Val Filpulla’s wrap-around late in the first period. He also stopped Scott Laughton on a mini-breakaway.

On paper, this territory is not as unfamiliar as Quenneville might thing. Just two years ago, the Hawks also were in sixth place in the Central (7-5-0) with 12 points in their first 12 games. Even in 2015, they were in fifth place in the division (6-5-1) after 12 games — and that season ended with their third Stanley Cup under. Quenneville. But 10 years into the Quenneville era, all challenges are greater than they’ve been.

“You’re always going to have challenges over the course of a season, when things are going right and things are going to be more difficult,” Quenneville said. “We got off to a real positive start [winning 10-2 and 5-1] and now maybe our game isn’t where it should be, or was — so let’s recapture that.

“The mental, physical or work parts all have to come together and get us going in the right direction. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. Let’s do something about it.”

