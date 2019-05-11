Cubs add third lefty to bullpen in Cedeno, put Webster on injured list

The once-cold, now-hot and ever-changing Cubs bullpen looked different again Saturday against the Brewers.

The Cubs activated left-hander Xavier Cedeno from the injured list and put right-hander Allen Webster on the 10-day injured list with radial nerve inflammation.

Cedeno, an offseason acquisition, began the season on the injured list with wrist inflammation and made 10 relief appearances with Class AA Tennessee and Class AAA Iowa. He made 48 appearances with the White Sox and Brewers last season, posting a 2.43 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings.

“I watched this guy pitch for a bit,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I’ve been a big fan for a while. He permits us to really match up left-on-left, and he’s able to get righties out, too.”

Kris Bryant matched a career high by extending his streak of reaching base safely to 21 games with a single in the sixth inning Saturday. Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

His return bolsters the Cubs’ bullpen depth and adds a third lefty into the mix with Mike Montgomery and Kyle Ryan. Cedeno entered the game in the 12th inning, walking the only batter he faced.

Montgomery returned to the bullpen Wednesday and saw his first action Thursday, tossing five scoreless innings against the Marlins.

“That’s as good as I’ve seen him in awhile, period,” Maddon said of Montgomery. “I had heard he threw like that in the minor-league games, the guys told me the bullpen was spectacular and then we saw it in the game.”

Maddon now has a great deal more flexibility with his bullpen and plans to continue using Montgomery as a long reliever. He also likes the peace of mind that comes with having him available should a starting need arise in a pinch.

The Cubs bullpen entered Saturday’s game with a 2.42 ERA since April 7 after posting a 9.51 ERA in the first eight games of the season.

Bryant extends streak

Kris Bryant matched a career high by extending his streak of reaching base safely to 21 games with a single in the sixth inning.

Bryant has reached base safely in every game since April 17, the longest active streak in the majors. His last 21-game streak was from Aug. 14 to Sept. 6, 2016.

Ted Williams owns the major-league record for the longest on-base streak at 84 games, set in 1949.

Descalso back Sunday

Infielder Daniel Descalso is expected to return to the lineup Sunday after injuring his ankle last weekend while rounding first base.

Descalso has started 21 games at second base and has been atop the lineup 11 times, behind only Ben Zobrist.

“If all systems are go, I want to get him back out there tomorrow,” Maddon said.

Descalso has pinch-hit in five games since the injury, including Saturday, when he lined out for C.J. Edwards in the eighth.

Caratini update

Catcher Victor Caratini continues to show progress in his recovery from a broken bone in his left hand.

Caratini, who has been swinging the bat without restrictions, moved up to Class AAA Iowa on Saturday to continue his rehab after playing five games with Class A South Bend.

He made 12 at-bats with three hits and three walks at South Bend.