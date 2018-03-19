Where the Cubs’ top 30 prospects will start the 2018 season

Cubs prospect Victor Caratini spent some time with the team last season. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs’ farm system may not be quite what it was in past years, but the team still has a pipeline of talent flowing from the bottom of the minors toward Wrigley Field. Even after a series of trades and promotions plundered much of the top talent from their prospect corps, there are still a number of names to watch.

The biggest one will be starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay, who will open this season at the Double-A level. The 23-year-old brings a good fastball that can hit 98 miles per hour and could be ready for a shot in the majors this season. He posted a 2.99 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 114.1 innings across two levels last season.

Other top prospects include shortstop Aramis Ademan and pitchers Oscar De La Cruz, Jose Albertos, Alex Lange and Brendon Little. Lange was the Cubs’ 2017 first-round draft pick out of LSU.

Over at MLB.com, they’ve ranked the top 30 prospects in the organization entering 2018, but you might be wondering where each of those players will actually be playing to start the season. Here’s where each prospect is expected to play with their MLB.com rankings next to their names.

MLB (Chicago)

C/1B Victor Caratini — No. 8*

*Caratini is still battling with Chris Gimenez for the backup catcher gig. If he falls short there, he’ll likely be reassigned to Triple-A Iowa.

Triple-A (Iowa)

RHP Jen-Ho Tseng — No. 12

RHP Dillon Maples — No. 13

OF Mark Zagunis — No. 14

2B/OF David Bote — No. 15

RHP Alec Mills — No. 22

Double-A (Tennessee)

RHP Adbert Alzolay — No. 1

RHP Oscar De La Cruz— No. 3

RHP Trevor Clifton — No. 28

RHP Duane Underwood — No. 30

Single-A Advanced (Myrtle Beach)

RHP Thomas Hatch — No. 7

LHP Justin Steele — No. 16

RHP Michael Rucker — No. 21

SS Zack Short — No. 23

Single-A (South Bend)

SS Aramis Ademan — No. 2

OF D.J. Wilson — No. 9

RHP Erling Moreno — No. 20

LHP Bryan Hudson — No. 25

3B/1B Wladimir Galindo — No. 26

Single-A Short Season (Eugene)

RHP Jose Albertos — No. 4

LHP Brendon Little — No. 6

C Miguel Amaya — No. 11

RHP Erich Uelmen — No. 18

RHP Keegan Thompson — No. 19

RHP Javier Assad — No. 24

RHP Cory Abbott — No. 29

Rookie League (AZL Cubs)

RHP Alex Lange — No. 5

OF Nelson Velazquez — No. 10

RHP Jeremiah Estrada — No. 17

LHP Brailyn Marquez — No. 27