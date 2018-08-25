Daniel Murphy homers again, Cubs power past Reds

Daniel Murphy’s Wrigley Field joyride continued. And the rest of the offense didn’t have a bad day either.

Murphy homered for the second straight day as the Cubs beat the Reds 10-6 on Saturday. Acquired Tuesday from Washington, Murphy had two hits in his first three games as a Cub before Saturday. The two-run homer in the second was his ninth in 31 regular-season games at Wrigley, in addition to the two he hit during the 2015 NLCS as a member of the Mets.

Murphy also made his mark in the field. Not exactly known for his glove these days, Murphy’s lunging play on a soft liner by Jose Peraza drew loud applause from many of the 41,205 in attendance.

But Murphy wasn’t alone in having a good day for the Cubs, who won their fourth straight, moved to a season-high 22 games above .500 and at least maintained their three-game lead over St. Louis.

Chicago Cubs' Daniel Murphy, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds with teammate Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez also homered, and Baez drove in three runs to reach 97 RBIs on the season.

For Schwarber, it was his 23rd of the season and came a few hours after Maddon was asked about the left fielder not pulling the ball as much as in the past. This homer didn’t have that issue, as it went 394 feet into straightaway right field.

“I think he’s just trying to stay in the middle more than anything,” Maddon said. “No, he’s not necessarily just trying to not pull the baseball. He’s just trying to stay more middle, which I kind of like.”

Jose Quintana threw five-plus innings and gave up two runs and six hits while striking out two and walking three. In the eighth, Brandon Kintzler allowed Curt Casali’s three-run home run and then a solo by Preston Tucker.