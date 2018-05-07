Danny Farquhar discharged from hospital, won’t be cleared to play this season

White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar was released from the hospital Monday after progressing in his recovery from a brain hemorrhage that left him fighting for his life, the team announced. Farquhar is at home resting with his family and won’t return to competitive baseball this season.

Farquhar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage during a Sox home game against the Houston Astros on April 20, was discharged from Rush University Medical Center on Monday.

Dr. Demetrius Lopes, Fraquhar’s neurologist, was optimistic that Farquhar will make his way back to the mound eventually, but it won’t happen this season. Dr. Lopes said he won’t medically clear the right-hander this season in order to allow Farquhar to fully recover.

“Farquhar and his family have appreciated the many cards, tweets, texts and well wishes they have received from friends and fans over the past weeks,” the team said in a statement. “The White Sox organization continues to wish Danny a speedy and full recovery.”

Farquhar collapsed in the Sox’ dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field after pitching two-thirds of an inning on April 20. Team medical personnel and on-site emergency medical technicians immediately attended to him, and Farquhar was taken to Rush for further treatment and testing. He spent some time in the intensive-care unit after he suffered a ruptured aneurysm, which caused bleeding in his brain.

Farquhar is in his seventh major-league season and second with the Sox. The Sox signed him last season, four days after the Tampa Bay Rays released him in July. The Toronto Blue Jays originally selected Farquhar with their 10th-round draft pick in 2008. He only pitched three games for them, all in 2011.