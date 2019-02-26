Diamondbacks 5, Cubs 4: Yu Darvish makes spring debut in loss

MESA, Ariz. –Pitching in a game for the first time since an aborted Aug. 19 minor-league rehab start, the Cubs’ big-money right-hander used a full array of pitches, his fastball reaching 96 mph during Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks in the Cactus League game at Sloan Park in Mesa.

He struggled with command, particularly with his off-speed stuff, walked four and used up his pitch count three batters into the second inning. He didn’t allow a hit and didn’t strike out anyone.

Darvish called it “huge” that he was pain free. As for the command issue: “I couldn’t throw strikes with the breaking ball. I never had that before. I’m a breaking ball pitcher,” he said. “I will get there next outing.”

Russell home debut

Yu Darvish in the first inning of Tuesday's spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. / John Antonoff photo

Shortstop Addison Russell, who has 28 games left to serve of his domestic violence suspension, made his spring home debut, receiving more boos when announced than he did Sunday in Scottsdale against the Giants – but less booing than cheering Tuesday.

Russell said he’s bracing for rough crowd reaction whenever he plays.

It may not seem like much, but third baseman Kris Bryant’s groundout to second with one out in the second inning marked the first time he’d been retired in six spring plate appearances.

In three games before that: home run, single, walk, walk, walk.

Heyward scratched

Jason Heyward, the leadoff hitter in the Cubs’ original lineup, was scratched just before game time for personal reasons.

His availability for Wednesday was not immediately clear.

On deck: Cubs at Rangers, Surprise, 2:05 p.m., Wednesday, Cole Hamels vs. Edinson Volquez.