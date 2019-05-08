Doubling down on bass: Including personal best to earn Fish of the Week
John Kristin not only caught his personal best largemouth bass (“biggest in 20 years of fishing”) last week, but doubled up on a crankbait with a smaller one on Lake Shelbyville.
The Mount Greenwood man, who was with Jack Powell and Juan Surano at Lithia Springs Resort, emailed, “Tough conditions with the rain, but we did well. We caught over 160 crappie and those bass, one walleye and lots of white bass .. with some cats in the mix, not bad for two day.”
FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter and Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com).