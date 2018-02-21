Eagles’ Alshon Jeffery played through season with torn rotator cuff — report

During his five seasons in Chicago, Alshon Jeffery earned the reputation of being soft. The wide receiver played just one full season (2014) without injury for the Bears.

Well, Jeffery will never be called out for being “soft” in Philadelphia, not after a report that says the 27-year-old played the entire 2017 season, including the Super Bowl victory over the Patriots, with a torn rotator cuff.

#Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery had successful surgery this morning on a torn rotator cuff, sources say. He suffered it in training camp and played through it, somehow, on the way to a Super Bowl. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2018

Jeffery started all 16 games for the Eagles this regular season, making 57 catches for 789 yards. He led the team in receiving touchdowns with nine.

Jeffery may have been at his best, though, during the Eagles’ playoff run when he caught 12 passes and three touchdowns, including a 34-yard score in the Super Bowl.

During his last two seasons with the Bears, Jeffery missed 12 starts, several because of soft-tissue injuries.