Eagles show why change in philosophy, coach could be coming for Bears

PHILADELPHIA – The Bears’ coaching staff believes that every handoff and pass thrown — completed or not — are valuable experiences for rookie Mitch Trubisky’s development.

Not all experiences are the same, though.

The Bears should believe that, too.

Seriously, what did Trubisky gain from the Eagles’ 31-3 pummeling of the Bears in Philadelphia on Sunday?

John Fox is now 12-31 as the Bears' head coach. (Getty)

And seriously, why are the Bears running a reverse on second-and-10 from the Eagles’ 22 in the third quarter? It ruined Trubisky’s best drive of the game.

The Eagles’ aren’t a blueprint for the Bears to follow. Their victory proved why the Rams might be; that starting anew at coach is arguably what’s best.

The Bears’ offensive approach isn’t working; it’s bumbling. Fingers should be pointed at offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, whose play-calling was openly questioned by some players afterward. But everything starts with Fox. General manager Ryan Pace knows that.

The Bears surely need to add receivers for Trubisky as the Eagles did for quarterback Carson Wentz in his second season, but change in philosophy also is required.

The evidence that Fox — with his defensive, conservative mindset – isn’t the right coach to oversee the Trubisky-led Bears is mounting.

Knowing firsthand what Saints coach Sean Payton built with quarterback Drew Brees, Pace must see that. The stories that Fox shares internally about winning despite Tim Tebow’s two completed passes or leading the NFL in negative runs with the Panthers insult the important process of developing the franchise’s most important player.

“You don’t come into this job, whether it’s a player or as a coach, with questions about your job security,” Fox said when asked why he thinks he and his staff are who is best for Trubisky’s development. “Frankly, I don’t give a rip. That’s not why I do this.

“Whatever happens to the things I control is I’ll work to control them, and that’s to get our football team better.”

When the Rams turned to quarterback Jared Goff last season, the expectations and evaluations of the team changed. The Bears are now experiencing the same.

On Dec. 13, the Rams fired Jeff Fisher after a 42-14 loss to the Falcons, who, like the Eagles, had an MVP candidate at quarterback and Super Bowl aspirations. Goff, the first overall pick, had only five starts at the time.

In other words, the Bears’ loss to Eagles, while expected, should tell Pace how far behind his team is from being truly competitive in the offensive-minded NFL. Fox is seemingly making Trubisky’s growing pains more painful.

The Rams are the best example of what a shift in philosophy can do for a quarterback and a team. New Rams coach Sean McVay — the Redskins’ former wunderkind at offensive coordinator – has Goff playing like a No. 1 pick should, and his team is in the playoff race.

Fox’s approach contradicts what the Eagles established for Wentz, the second overall pick last year. Wentz (23-for-36, 227 yards, three touchdowns, 109.4 passer rating) has had the quarterback-friendly triumvirate of coach Doug Pederson, offensive coordinator Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo for two years.

All three Eagles coaches have experience coaching quarterbacks and coordinating offenses in the NFL. Loggains is Bears’ only coach with that on his resume.

Against the Eagles, Trubisky completed 17 of 31 passes for 147 yards and two interceptions. In his seventh start, he set a new low with a measly 38.3 passer rating.

Trubisky’s progress wasn’t apparent against a good team. He continued to overthrow his receivers. It was a step back after playing well late against the Lions.

“I don’t like losing,” Trubisky said. “It’s a big motivator for me.”

Losing also is a big motivator for change.

For Pace, that starts with looking at Fox, knowing what offensive-minded head coaches have done for Wentz, Goff and also Brees.

“A lot of things go into a quarterback’s success,” Fox said. “And we just were not good enough today.”