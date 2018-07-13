Ex-Illini star Anderson advances to Wimbledon Final after longest match ever

Kevin Anderson has gone from the University of Illinois to the final of Wimbledon. ! Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON — Former Illini tennis star Kevin Anderson won the longest Centre Court match in history and earned a chance to try to collect his first Grand Slam championship, edging John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 26-24 at Wimbledon in a 6-hour, 36-minute marathon between two big servers on Friday.

The fifth set alone lasted nearly 3 hours as the semifinal became a test of endurance more than skill. Anderson finally earned the must-have, go-ahead service break with the help of a point in which the right-hander tumbled to his backside, scrambled back to his feet and hit a shot lefty.

Only one match at the All England Club has been longer: Isner’s record-setting 2010 first-round victory over Nicolas Mahut, which went more than 11 hours over three days and finished 70-68 in the fifth.

Anderson, a 32-year-old from South Africa, eliminated eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer in a 13-11 fifth set in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Now the No. 8 seed Anderson will face Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final. Nadal and Djokovic had to wait most of Friday to get on court for the second semifinal.