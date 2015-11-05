Father-and-daughter pike: Fish of the Week

Kenny Fay shared a moment with his daughter Stephanie in October on Geneva Lake.

“My daughter hadn’t fished in awhile and mentioned she wanted to get out before it got colder,’’ Fay emailed. “She’s a student at DePaul and had no classes on Friday, so we headed up there.’’

With a crappie rig with two shiners, she capped the day with this wonderfully marked northern pike caught at the boat late afternoon.

