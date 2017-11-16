Fred Hoiberg is trying to figure out his team’s first-quarter woes

The numbers tell the story.

The sad, pathetic, all-too familiar story of the Bulls woes in the first quarter of games the last week.

Against Indiana, outscored 27-16 in the opening 12 minutes. A game later in San Antonio how about 37-15? But rock bottom didn’t hit until Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, when the Bulls allowed 27 and answered with seven. Yes, seven.

So in the last three games – of course all losses – the Bulls are averaging 12.7 points in the first quarter, while allowing 30.3 to the opposition.

No wonder Fred Hoiberg admittedly held a “very long’’ meeting with his players before Thursday’s practice. Now, if the third-year coach could just have a definite solution in how to fix it.

“[Wednesday] night, obviously we got off to a very slow start,’’ Hoiberg said. “I thought we had three great looks at the beginning of the game. A corner three by Quincy [Pondexter], Kris Dunn missed an open pullup and then Robin [Lopez] missed a little jump hook in the lane on a pin-down that he’s going to make nine out of 10 times.

“Then a kind of similar thing that’s been happening is we hang our heads when things aren’t going great out there. That’s the one common thing. When things aren’t going great, instead of finding a way to fight through it we’re shutting down a little bit. That’s got to change. We’re evaluating everything, had a very long meeting [Thursday morning], watched a lot of film. Get through practice [Thursday] and then we’ll hopefully be able to determine how we’re going to get out of the gate.’’

Because slowly isn’t cutting it.

That’s why Hoiberg was all but pleading with his players to toughen up. Understand that adversity is going to happen and overcome it.

Easily said, but obviously not easily done with this group.

Yes, the starting lineup has been ever-changing, so there has been some growing pains in figuring out where different guys feel comfortable in the offense. But the starting lineup is going to continue to change with a rebuilding team.

It will be different on Friday, with Justin Holiday back in the mix after the birth of his first child. The Hoiberg has to make a decision at his point guard spot, sticking with Jerian Grant or going to Kris Dunn. Zach LaVine [rehabbing left ACL] is expected to start taking full contact in practice next week, so that’s also on the horizon.

In other words, the starting lineup is fluid and these players have to deal with it.

“Try to move the ball a little better, move our bodies better,’’ Holiday said of fixing the first-quarter problems. “I think at times we do get stagnant, especially in that first quarter. Obviously, if we knew exactly what it was to make that better we would.

“If we miss good looks, then good. But we don’t want situations where we’re stagnant and not getting good looks and shot clock violations and things like that. Try to focus and lock in on what the offense has for us and do it that way.’’

The one point Holiday did stress was that the ball movement has to improve and get back to where it was in the preseason and start of the year.

“Maybe because we’ve had so many bad quarters that we’re maybe thinking a little too much,’’ Holiday said.

NOTE: Nikola Mirotic will not travel with the team when they head west next week for a four-city trip. He will instead continue working out at the Advocate Center.