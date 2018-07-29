Maddon: Scoring drought no reason to drop Anthony Rizzo from Cubs’ leadoff spot

ST. LOUIS – Sunday marked Anthony Rizzo’s 16th game batting leadoff this season.

That’s two more than his career total before that, all last year. And manager Joe Maddon plans to keep his slugging first baseman there despite the team’s weeklong scoring dip.

“For now, yeah. I actually like the way it’s playing,” the manager said before Sunday night’s series finale against the Cardinals. “Since the [All-Star] break I think it’s looked pretty good actually.”

Rizzo, whose 16 games at the top of the order include the last 14 straight, rewarded his manager’s faith again with a game-tying homer leading off the third inning Sunday night.

Rizzo watches his walkoff homer clear the fence in the Cubs' victory over Arizona on Thursday. (AP Photo/David Banks)

“The Diamondbacks pitched well against us, and then these guys have [Friday and Saturday], but I don’t think it’s the residue of Rizzo hitting first,” Maddon said. “Actually we wouldn’t have won a couple of those games had he not been hitting first.”

In the six games leading into Sunday night’s game, the Cubs scored one, one, two, seven, two and two runs – going 2-4 in those games.

That included Thursday’s 7-6 victory after a three-run ninth inning capped with Rizzo’s walkoff home run.

The Cubs were 8-7 with Rizzo leading off through Saturday. He was 23-for-55 (.418) with nine walks, three homers and a 1.217 OPS in those games.

Maddon said his reasons for sticking with Rizzo at the top include the way Javy Baez is handling RBI chances in the middle of the order and how batting the pitcher eighth has given the lineup a strong 9-1-2 that gives Rizzo more potential impact after the first inning.

“We don’t have that prototypical leadoff guy,” Maddon said. “We don’t have that speed burner up there to set the whole thing up. So don’t try to force it. I kind of like it.”

Must be the glasses

Newly acquired starter Cole Hamels, who makes his Cubs debut Wednesday in Pittsburgh, expects to get a performance bump down the stretch from his switch back to the National League and from the rush of going from last-place Texas to a pennant race.

And this: the constant presence of his personal lucky charm.

Maddon.

“I like being around him,” Hamels said. “When he’s on the field I do well.”

Hamels started two of the Phillies’ victories over Maddon’s Rays in the 2008 World Series and earned MVP honors for the series. He also threw a no-hitter against the Cubs in Maddon’s first year in Chicago.

“If he’s somewhere on the field, I pitch well,” Hamels said. “I’m going to thank Joe for that. And then I guess I’ll have some wine.”

Notes: Right-hander Yu Darvish played catch pain-free again Sunday and expects on Tuesday to throw his third bullpen session since last month’s setback and cortisone shot near his elbow. …Closer Brandon Morrow, who’s on the DL with biceps inflammation, reports significant improvement but still has not thrown a baseball since his last appearance, July 15. …Albert Almora Jr. and Ian Happ were out of the lineup Sunday to give them back-to-back days, including Monday’s scheduled off day for the team. … Reliever Anthony Bass (back) threw a light bullpen session Saturday, fared well overnight, and is expected to increase the intensity in another session in Pittsburgh.