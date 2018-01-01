Jonathan Toews still waiting for the results to catch up to his play

Jonathan Toews has long been a forward-thinking person. Whether it’s about his diet, his training regimen, or his personal causes, the Blackhawks captain is always trying to learn more, to dive deeper. So it’s little surprise that he’s the rare breed of hockey player who keeps an eye on the analytics behind the game — possession proxies, high-danger scoring chances, expected goals-for, and the like.

“To a certain degree,” Toews clarified.

But Toews doesn’t need to go online to know that the Hawks take a whopping 57 percent of the total shot attempts when he’s on the ice. That they get more than 55 percent of the scoring chances. That they should get 55 percent of the goals. He can feel all that. He knows he and Brandon Saad have the puck a lot. That they’re around the net a lot.

But Toews also knows, most importantly, they’re not scoring a lot. And that’s a problem.

Jonathan Toews has 10 goals and 14 assists in 348 games this season. (AP Photo)

“That’s what I try to focus on — I’ve got to go out there and I’ve got to create,” Toews said. “Even some of these games lately where I feel good and I feel confident with the puck, we’re just giving up too easy. I can be harder on the puck, I can keep it in the offensive zone longer, and eventually things will develop. When goals aren’t going in, you’ve just got to keep looking for solutions. You don’t want to overthink things, but you want to remind yourself of what you’re good at and stick to your guns. For me, it’s just working harder and creating that positive feeling going into every game, knowing that something’s going to break loose at some point.”

Sunday night in Calgary might have finally been that point. Toews crashed the net to jam home a Jordan Oesterle rebound for his 10th goal of the season, and then he won a faceoff that led directly to Saad’s game-tying goal with 1:46 left in the game.

“They were really good,” Joel Quenneville said after the game. “Jonny was excellent, Saader was really good, too. Scored a couple big goals.”

Toews hadn’t registered a point in the previous six games, and he released that frustration with a thunderous fist-pump after his greasy goal. That’s what he’s supposed to do — score goals and earn points, on both the scoresheet and in the standings. But it’s been a struggle. Despite a change in his offseason workout habits that he says has him feeling better and better with each game — a far cry from the last two seasons, when he felt “heavy” and started to wear down as the season wore on — Toews is having the worst statistical season of his illustrious career. This, even though the advanced metrics say he’s nearly back to his prime levels, when he was one of the most dominant two-way centers in the game.

After three straight 28-goal seasons, Toews potted just 21 last year. He’s on pace for 21 again, but this time with fewer assists. Nearly a point-a-game player during the Hawks’ heyday from 2010-2015, Toews is on pace for just 51 points. For contrast, he had 48 points in 47 games in the lockout-shortened 2013 season.

At least part of the issue can be chalked up to linemate issues. After two years of looking for a left wing, the Hawks brought back Saad to reinvigorate Toews. But now he doesn’t have a right wing, as Richard Panik has fallen off the map, without a point in 11 games, without a goal in 25 games, and without an even-strength goal in 31 games. So the past month has seen Toews and Saad playing with Panik, Alex DeBrincat, Ryan Hartman, Vinnie Hinostroza, even John Hayden.

Panik did show promise in Calgary, and is likely to get a few more chances to snap out of it. The Hawks — and Toews — need him to.

“It’s tough,” Saad said. “You want to just get set and get that chemistry. But if we have a few stretches where we don’t score, then it’s going to be different. There’s no excuses, but I think we’re definitely comfortable [as a line] and hopefully we’ll have something stick here.”

But it still comes down to the captain, the icon, the center of it all. Quenneville is always quick to point out how important Toews has been, and how effective he’s been all season despite the lack of goals. It’s been on Toews to keep morale and confidence high during the Hawks’ most trying campaign in several years. It’s been on Toews to win seemingly every key faceoff, as the only center on the roster who can.

But it’s also going to be on Toews, as much as anybody else, to get the Hawks’ offense going in the second half of the season.

Toews, more than anybody, is well aware that far more is expected of a player making $10.5 million per season — 14 percent of the Hawks’ entire roster, in terms of cap space. He feels the weight of that contract as much as he feels the weight of the “C” on his chest. Because nobody gets paid for expected goals. They get paid for actual goals.

“There’s no doubt that sort of thing is on your mind,” Toews said of his contract. “But we’ve got a great team and a great group of guys, and for me to be worrying about the business side, it never helps your game. You just want to go out there and have the best impact you can on your team every single day. And obviously, with where we’re at in the standings and in the season, it’s going to take a lot more than I’ve shown lately.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com