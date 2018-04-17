Jordan Howard: Bears said they won’t trade me

Jordan Howard doesn’t plan on playing for anyone else this season.

After an offseason in which some tried to link him to a trade, the running back said the Bears assured his agent that he won’t be dealt.

“They told my agent they had no plans to trade me,” he said. “So that’s comforting.”

Howard said he wasn’t offended by the rumors, none of which were substantiated.

Jordan Howard said the Bears told his agent he won't be traded. (AP)

“It’s a business,” he said, “so you’ve got to understand that so I really wasn’t hurt about that or anything.”

Bears fans on Twitter panicked earlier this month when Howard appeared to delete photos of him in a Bears uniform from his Instagram account.

“Wasn’t nothing to it,” Howard said. “Just something people made up.”

Howard finished sixth in the league — and was 17 yards away from being fourth — with 1,122 rushing yards last year. He has two years left on his rookie deal.

Howard said he’ll fit into Nagy’s system. During Super Bowl week, he spoke with Kareem Hunt, last year’s Chiefs standout, about the role of the running back in it.

“I feel like I can fit in pretty much (any) offense,” Howard said. “Yeah, I have had struggles receiving, but anytime people doubt me, they just push me to do better and improve. That is definitely one thing I want to improve on.”