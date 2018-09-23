Kanye West and son Saint throw first pitch before White Sox-Cubs

Kanye West and his son Saint throw out a ceremonial first pitch. | David Banks/Getty Images

Kanye West rocked a White Sox jersey with his son Saint to throw the first pitch before the Crosstown Cup wrapped up at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday afternoon. West’s classic song “Homecoming” was blaring in the background as the Chicago native took the field with his son on his shoulders in a cool moment prior to the Sox facing off against the Cubs.

West, who was born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago for most of his childhood, recently told a group of high school students during Chance the Rapper’s Open Mike event at the Harold Washington Library Center that he was moving back to the city and “never leaving again.” He has three kids – Saint, North and Chicago – with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Saint also threw a first pitch, albeit not very far, before his dad got the job done.

West’s appearance was a surprise, unannounced by the Sox.

Here are more pictures of Kanye and Saint before Sunday’s game:

Ye and Saint are in the building. Welcome home, @kanyewest! pic.twitter.com/SdSYAsocBE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 23, 2018