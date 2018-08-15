White Sox release details for end of Ken ‘Hawk’ Harrelson’s farewell tour

Harrelson, a colorful character known for sayings like "You Can Put It On The Board" when the White Sox hit a home run, will work primarily Sunday home games in 2018. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

This is it. Ken Harrelson’s time as a broadcaster is coming to an end.

All season, the White Sox have been celebrating Harrelson, a five-time Emmy Award winner, three-time Ford Frick nominee and two-time Illinois Sportscaster of the Year.

Leading up to the Hawk’s final call on Sept. 23 when the White Sox host the Cubs for an afternoon game, the White Sox announced the details to cap off Harrelson’s final send-off.

For starters, the White Sox will honor Harrelson in a pregame ceremony on Sept. 2 as they celebrate “Hawk Day at Guaranteed Rate Field.” The winner of the “He Gone” for Charity sweepstakes will have the chance to join Harrelson and special guests on the field before the White Sox host the Boston Red Sox. (Other prizes for the sweepstakes includes autographed baseballs and Hawk-themed T-shirts and hats. All proceeds will benefit the Chicago White Sox Charities.)

Along with the pregame celebration, the first 10,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a Hawk Harrelson Nesting Doll, which commemorates the different phases of Harrelson’s 55 major-league seasons career.

There will also be an intimate, private screening of the new documentary produced by NBC Sports Chicago, titled “Hawk,” on Sept. 6 at ArcLight Cinemas. Harrelson along with the movies directors will host a question and answer panel after the showing. There are limited tickets available, which fans can potentially win through the “He Gone” for Charity sweepstakes. Click here for more information.

If fans can’t make it to the exclusive screening, NBC Sports Chicago will broadcast the documentary on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.