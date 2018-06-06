Catcher Kevan Smith is back, and contributing, for White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS – Catcher Kevan Smith played in 87 games and batted .283 with 30 RBI for the White Sox last season, enough, he thought, to keep him on the team for this year.

Even after the Sox signed Welington Castillo to a multiyear deal as a free agent to be the No. 1 catcher, Smith thought he would be the No. 2 ahead of the left-handed hitting Omar Narvaez, but it wasn’t to be.

“It was certainly a shock,’’ Smith said Wednesday of opening the season at Class AAA Charlotte. “I thought last year was a strong showing on my end. But signing Welington and having an [minor league] option left was not a good combination.’’

An even bigger shock would open a door for Smith – Castillo’s 80-game suspension for violating baseball’s drug policy May 24.

“I don’t think any of us saw that coming,’’ said Smith, who was on the Class AAA Charlotte disabled list with a sprained ankle. “But it’s one of those things where another window of opportunity opens up, and I’ll do all I can to take advantage of it.’’

After guiding right-hander Lucas Giolito, who had more than his share of rocky outings before Smith arrived this season, through a quality start in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday, Smith was behind the plate again Wednesday catching Hector Santiago (2-2).

Batting fifth in the lineup, the 29-year-old former Pitt quarterback followed a 1-for-4 night of solid contact with two straight sharp singles, including one in the middle of the Sox’ four-run sixth that carried the Sox to a 5-2 victory. The Sox are 2-0 in games Smith has caught.

The Sox got one run on a wild pitch by reliever Ryan Pressly, two on a single by Tim Anderson (who also had an RBI single in the fourth) and a fourth run of the inning on Adam Engel’s squeeze bunt.

Smith caught five innings of two-run ball by Santiago, who turned the game over to the Sox bullpen. Bruce Rondon, Jace Fry, Nate Jones and Joakim Soria (second save in two nights) combined for four scoreless innings of relief as the Sox improved to 20-39.

“I don’t feel like a missed a heartbeat up here,” said Smith, who was warmly received when he returned. “I’m comfortable with the staff, everyone was welcoming when I got here and excited to see me. It felt like I had been here all year.’’

Manager Rick Renteria stopped short of saying Smith would be Giolito’s “personal catcher” but look for Smith to catch the right-hander, who has struggled to a 7.03 ERA this season. In seven starts including last season, Giolito has a 1.99 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 14 walks over 45 1/3 innings with Smith behind the plate.

“We just kind have a good feel for each other,’’ Giolito said. “Good communication throughout the game. He does a good job seeing when I start to get off kilter with my mechanics here and there.’’

Smith knows he needs to be better at controlling opponents’ run games, but he’s confident about his receiving skills. He spends a lot of time preparing for games, studying hitters’ tendencies and trends, and he says Giolito can overthink at times. He wants his pitcher to let him do that for him.

“When you get back to your natural ability and let your body work how it wants to work, that alleviates the pressure,’’ Smith said. “I told him, ‘I don’t want you to think about anything. Let me do the thinking for you, just get as comfortable as possible, stay through baseballs and throw strikes.’ ‘’

Smith said Giolito was effective with a low-90s fastball Tuesday because he was throwing four pitches for strikes.

“I wasn’t scared to throw any pitch in any situation with him, that’s what he needs to do,’’ Smith said.