Nothing but positives about White Sox’ 38th-round pick Matt Klug

In Matt Klug, selected in the 38th round of the major league draft on Wednesday, the White Sox picked a high school senior you will probably be rooting for even if he doesn’t have much of a baseball playing future in front of him.

Klug lost his mother, who died in November 2016 after bouts with COPD and emphysema, and his father, who battled cancer for seven years, a year later.

“It’s been the worst two three years anybody could imagine,” Klug said Wednesday. “So it’s been a stretch of unexpected experiences and tragedy. It will knock you down, but my parents would have wanted me to get back up, to be as positive as I could be. I know they’re proud of me. I’m sure my dad is going crazy looking down that I got drafted. It kept me humbled. You know how valuable every day of life is.”

White Sox scout Kevin Burrell was instrumental in the selection of Klug, who at 38 was drafted in the same round as Mark Buehrle in 1998. Klug’s selection has been in the works for weeks.

“I was on a plane and saw the article [about Klug], and it really struck a chord with me,” Sox scouting director Nick Hostetler said. “Kevin was fully on board and we wanted to make sure it was something Matthew would be encouraged by. To do something to help a kid who has been through what he has, you’re proud you can do it.”

“I was speechless,” Klug said of getting drafted. “My coach knew it for about a month. What I’ve gone through, it just meant everything to me.”

Martin told the Gwinnett Daily Post that Klug’s positive attitude and daily encouragement to others is what prompted him to nominate Klug for the local award.

“I think he’s what that award is really meant to be,” he said.