Loyola promotes Bryan Mullins to be associate head coach alongside Porter Moser

Bryan Mullins received a promotion to be associate head coach for Loyola's men's basketball team. | Courtesy of Steve Woltmann/Loyola Athletics

Fresh off his fifth season at Loyola, Bryan Mullins has been promoted to be associate head coach for the Ramblers men’s basketball team, coach Porter Moser announced Tuesday.

The move comes nearly one month after Athletic Director Steve Watson gave Porter a five-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

Mullins, a native of Downers Grove, was an assistant coach for the past three seasons helped Moser lead the Ramblers to the program’s first Final Four appearance since 1963. Details of the terms of Mullins’ contract weren’t made available.

Moser applauding Loyola’d decision calling Mullins a “rising star” who “possesses all the traits necessary to be a head coach.”

“Since joining our staff, Bryan has impacted our program in every way and has played an integral part in our success,” Porter said in a statement. “He has played a key role in the development of our culture.”

Mullins is fairly familiar with the Missouri Valley Conference. As a player at Southern Illinois, Mullins was named a two-time MVC Defensive Player of the Year. He also helped lead the Salukis to the Sweet 16 in the 2006-07 season.

Loyola is expected to return eight of its 15 players next season, and three-star recruit Franklin Agunanne will join the team. The roster will be headlined by Clayton Custer, Cameron Krutwig and Marques Townes.