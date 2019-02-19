Manny Machado to Padres makes tough NL field tougher for Cubs, other contenders

GLENDALE, Ariz. — By the time Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer and manager Joe Maddon escaped the traffic jam on I-10 and arrived fashionably late to the annual Cactus League media event Tuesday, much of the media had created its own traffic jam of microphones and cameras around Padres GM A.J. Preller and manager Andy Green.

The Manny Machado Era had begun in San Diego.

Hoyer, the former Padres GM, could only shake his head in amazement at the small-market team’s 10-year, $300 million signing.

“In 2010 my payroll was 38½ million when I was the GM of the Padres,” Hoyer said. “Times have changed. One player’s making that in one year.”

Machado, who went to a World Series with the Dodgers last year, agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres.

Beyond the personal connection with one of their executives, the immediate impact of the Machado signing for the Cubs is that it means dealing with one more star player in the National League.

And it means the already deeper league just got one more team tougher. The Marlins might be the only bona fide tanker left in the National League.

“It’s hard to find a team that’s not competitive, that doesn’t have a chance,” Hoyer said. “That means some lower wins totals are probably going to win some divisions or be in the wild card. You’re not going to look at your schedule and know you’ve got some easy runs.

“In ’15 and ’16, for example, in the National League you could look at the schedule and you’d have some stretches where you felt like we’ve got to go 11-3 in these two weeks to feel good about it.

“That’s not going to be the case anymore.”

Note: Ben Zobrist, who has been an excused absence from camp as he tends to a personal matter, could be in camp in the next several days. He’s not expected to be delayed in his prep for the season.