MLB posts odd tweet about White Sox’ reported Manny Machado offer

Everyone wants to know where Manny Machado (and fellow top free agent Bryce Harper) will sign before the start of the 2019 MLB season. That apparently includes whoever is running the league’s official Twitter account, which curiously posted about a reported offer to Machado from the White Sox on Monday afternoon:

The @WhiteSox want Manny on the South Side. Will he say yes? pic.twitter.com/rg5K8AtONB — MLB (@MLB) January 14, 2019

It has not been officially announced anywhere that the White Sox extended an offer with those terms to Machado, who is one of the most coveted players in baseball. The figures come from reports, including one by ESPN. Other reports, meanwhile, have conflicted that the White Sox upped their offer to eight years like MLB just tweeted to its more than eight million followers:

The Chicago #Whitesox, who made their 7-year offer to Manny Machado nearly two weeks ago, have not revised their offer as of this morning. So far, still have not budged in their stance. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 14, 2019

It’s unclear at this point whether Machado has serious interest in signing with the White Sox, regardless of what they’ve offered so far. One report said that his camp plans to sign with the highest bidder, which could put the South Siders in a difficult position if they’re holding firm in negotiations.

The White Sox have done their part beyond hammering out contract details to appeal to Machado. Earlier this offseason, the team acquired first baseman Yonder Alonso, Machado’s brother-in-law, and outfielder Jon Jay, Machado’s longtime friend.