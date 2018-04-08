Patrick Reed wins the 2018 Masters

Patrick Reed held off big pushes from Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to win the 2018 Masters at Augusta National. Reed shot a final round 1-under 71 Sunday to finish at 15-under and take home the first major championship of his career. He’ll leave with $1.98 million in prize money along with the Green Jacket.

Reed had two putts on the 18th hole to make par and avoid a playoff with Fowler. He pushed the first one past the hole to leave a par putt just outside three feet, then hit the second before hugging his caddie.

Spieth, who entered the day nine strokes back, finished third thanks to a stellar 8-under 64 final round that pushed him to 13-under for the week. He tied Reed at 14-under with a birdie at No. 16 and nearly tied the course record for lowest single-round score (63), but missed a par putt on No. 18 that left him two strokes behind Reed, who had three holes remaining at the time.

Fowler ended up sneaking into second with a dominant weekend punctuated by a 5-under 67 Sunday. He shot a 65 Saturday, but had too much ground to make up after an underwhelming first two rounds at Augusta. A birdie at No. 18 made Fowler the clubhouse leader and put the pressure on Reed to post a par to win, but he did just that to avoid a playoff.

Jon Rahm finished fourth at 11-under, and Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson and Cameron Smith all tied for fifth at 9-under.

Winning the Masters is a remarkable accomplishment for Reed, who led nearby Augusta State to back-to-back NCAA championships in 2010-11 during his amateur career. The 27-year-old had not won a PGA tournament in over 18 months and posted just one top-10 finish at the majors entering this week. In four previous Masters appearances, he had been cut twice and never finished higher than 22nd.

However, it all came together this week in a steady effort that left the field chasing from behind much of the weekend.

Reed proved to be the most consistent performer in the tournament en route to victory. He had a couple bogeys Sunday that were quickly followed up by birdies, which prevented his competitors from making up too much ground. That came after a three-round run that included a 69 on Thursday, a 66 on Friday and a 67 on Saturday to enter Sunday with a three-shot lead.

With McIlroy failing to burst out of the gate and Spieth only being able to make up so much ground, this became Reed’s tournament to lose. But he never seemed to let the moment overwhelm him, even knowing he was on the brink of his first major at a course that’s given him trouble in the past.

Elsewhere in the field, Paul Casey and Smith were among those to join Spieth in making big runs up the leaderboard Sunday.

Casey posted a 7-under 65 despite finishing with bogeys on the final two holes to finish at 7-under overall. Smith, a 24-year-old out of Australia, caught fire on the back nine with six birdies to post a 66 on Sunday.

Among other big names, Tiger Woods, no longer in the mix by Sunday, played well with a 69 to end his latest Masters foray in Xth place at 1-over. Woods finished right ahead Phil Mickelson, who posted a final-round 67 to finish 2-over.

But instead of the Reed-McIlroy showdown many anticipated entering Sunday, it was Spieth who emerged to give the leader his toughest challenge. It’s a credit to Reed that he was able to survive a push from one of the world’s best and come away victorious on golf’s biggest stage.

You can check out the complete final leaderboard for the tournament at Masters.com.