Patrick Reed, 2018 Masters champion, takes home $1.98 million prize

Patrick Reed will take home $1.98 million in prize money along with the Green Jacket for winning the 2018 Masters at Augusta National. The reward is part of an $11 million purse that’s the second-largest in golf and pays out at least $100,000 to every finisher in the top 24.

Rickie Fowler will receive $1.188 million as the runner-up.

Reed needed to survive thrilling rallies from Fowler and Jordan Spieth, who opened the day nine strokes out of the lead. Spieth hit nine birdies on the first 17 holes before faltering at the 18th with a bogey to finish at 13-under. At one point after birdieing the 16th, the two were tied atop the leaderboard. Fowler birdied No. 18 to pass Spieth as clubhouse leader and move into sole possession of second place.

The moment would not get to Reed, who led nearby Augusta State University to national championships in 2010-11. He hit a par putt on No. 18 to avoid a playoff with Fowler. This was his first victory since The Barclays in 2016.

The Masters offers the second-largest purse on the 2018 PGA Tour schedule behind the U.S. Open, which will have a $12 million purse in June. The PGA Championship and Players Championship each will have $10.5 million purses, while the British Open will have a $10.25 million purse. No other tournaments on the schedule have purses above $10 million.