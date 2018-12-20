More Bulls injuries puts further pressure on getting Lauri Markkanen touches

Unicorns don’t come along very often.

They need to be cared for, sheltered, but more importantly fed.

Just six shots for the Bulls’ version of a unicorn in Lauri Markkanen in the loss to Brooklyn?

Almost unforgivable.

“We’ve got to move him around better,’’ new coach Jim Boylen said of getting Markkanen more involved in the offense from game-to-game. “He’s got to get a catch at times. Try and get something for him where he goes to the basket, or something where he’s live. We didn’t get him on the post where we have before. But we’ve got to get him at 15 shots. He had 17 [against the Thunder], and I kind of like him there.

“It’s a team thing. We’ve got to get him the ball. The team understands that. The responsibility is on the team, myself and him to be more aggressive. Obviously six shots for him is not what we want. We got to do a lot of things better offensively.’’

The hope is that work shows itself on Friday, as the Bulls host the Magic, because it definitely was absent on Wednesday.

A 3-for-6 night is a stat line for a reserve.

Not a 7-footer, who can put the ball on the floor, attack the rim with either hand, and of course shoot with uncanny accuracy from beyond the three-point line.

Since returning from a right elbow injury, Markkanen has played nine games. Boylen wants him at that 15-shot range, but he’s fallen short of that in five of those games, with rock bottom coming in the loss to the Nets.

He’s averaging 14.1 shots per game so far this season, which is obviously a small sample size, but only averaged 12.7 last season.

The difference is Markkanen was a rookie last season. The offense was rebuilt this past summer to change that, especially after Markkanen added 16 pounds of muscle. The goal for former coach Fred Hoiberg was to have a majority of the sets go through Markkanen.

Hoiberg was fired on Dec. 3, and far too often the ball is going around Markkanen, not through him. Boylen wants that fixed.

“I’m not worried about that right now,’’ Markkanen said about his touches. “It’s a new system and everybody is trying to figure that out, so I’m not really worried about that. Of course I think I could have done more to help the team, but that’s how it is right now. We’ll work on it.’’

Markkanen was asked if that responsibility of “working on it’’ falls on him or his teammates, but wasn’t going to go down that path.

“Not putting anything on my teammates,’’ Markkanen said. “They do the best they can. We’ve just got to recognize who has the mismatch and who has the hot hand and should attack, take the shots.

“All I care about is winning. So whatever I can do to help the team, that’s what I’m going to do. If that’s letting other guys create then it’s going to be that. That’s how I try and look at it.’’

The pressure for Markkanen to carry the scoring load increased on Thursday, with the news that his back-up Bobby Portis will be sidelined two-to-four weeks after spraining his right ankle Wednesday. Yes, the same Portis who just returned from a right knee issue.

Jabari Parker is an option to jump back into his back-up role behind Markkanen, but Boylen was still trying to decide on a new-look rotation.

“[Parker’s] a part of the team and needs to be ready to play,’’ Boylen said. “He’s one of our power forwards, and we’ll get our rotation set and see what happens.’’