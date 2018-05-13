Chicago athletes, teams show love to moms on Mother’s Day 2018

With this Sunday being Mother’s Day, professional athletes and teams from around the Chicago sports scene took the chance to celebrate the women who have been so important to their lives.

In one of the most endearing examples, Blackhawks winger Anthony Duclair bought his mother a Mercedes-Benz, to which she responded with “no no no no” in shock at her son’s generous gift. “Do you like it,” Duclair later asks, and his mom says, “No it’s too much” while tearing up. (He adds in the caption that she eventually accepted the luxury sedan.)

Lots of others from the Chicago sports world gave love to their mothers on social media, so let’s round up the celebrations in one place.

Where would the #Blackhawks be without their moms? Happy #MothersDay to all of the moms out there, and thank you for everything you do! pic.twitter.com/XI0YfatlKA — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) May 13, 2018

We partnered with @Tide and @TarikCohen to take a load off this holiday. #HappyMothersDay to all the moms out there and thank you for all that you do. pic.twitter.com/B2XBOMNblW — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 13, 2018

In case you need this pic.twitter.com/16uD0hsGUH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing women in the world. It’s because of you that many of us have a purpose in life. Thanks for all the love and support. You are the foundation! — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) May 13, 2018

Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife!

As a child you don’t… https://t.co/HvSfVZK9PK — Justin Holiday (@JustHolla7) May 13, 2018

To all the sexy mamas out there, like this two 😘😘 Have a Great Day! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY! #JB9 #ElMago 🎩 pic.twitter.com/RFhWNAJHH2 — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to the best out there! I love you mom thanks for always being there and supporting me! pic.twitter.com/sQ9ThgpxLp — Matt Szczur (@superSZCZ4) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day To All The Beautiful Mother’s❤️ — Eddie Jackson (@EJackson_4) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mothers out there — lamarr houston (@Hupernikao9s) May 13, 2018

It’s difficult to know where you are going, if you don’t know where you came from #kingcity #ontario 🇨🇦 Thank you for everything Mom. I’m nothing without your commitment to raising Paul, myself and Stephen. Happy #mothersday — Daniel Carcillo (@CarBombBoom13) May 13, 2018

Ah yes, who doesn’t love their mom and their cable provider.

Happy Mother’s Day!