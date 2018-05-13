With this Sunday being Mother’s Day, professional athletes and teams from around the Chicago sports scene took the chance to celebrate the women who have been so important to their lives.
In one of the most endearing examples, Blackhawks winger Anthony Duclair bought his mother a Mercedes-Benz, to which she responded with “no no no no” in shock at her son’s generous gift. “Do you like it,” Duclair later asks, and his mom says, “No it’s too much” while tearing up. (He adds in the caption that she eventually accepted the luxury sedan.)
Lots of others from the Chicago sports world gave love to their mothers on social media, so let’s round up the celebrations in one place.
Ah yes, who doesn’t love their mom and their cable provider.
