NBA Draft 2018: Live updates for all 60 picks

The 2018 NBA Draft will be held Thursday night at the home of the Nets in Brooklyn. The Suns, Kings and Hawks hold the top three picks as a result of the lottery, and all eyes will be on what they decide to do in those spots.

Other than the likely selection of Arizona center Deandre Ayton by the Suns, there’s a lot of intrigue in what will happen at Barclays Center. There’s no clear No. 2 prospect in the class and a large number of teams are reportedly interested in moving up or down the draft order.

The result is a good deal of uncertainty over how things will play out. Starting with the Kings’ No. 2 overall pick, there could be a lot of movement as teams jockey to acquire their top targets from college basketball and overseas.

The Bulls hold the No. 7 overall pick after a 27-win season and will be looking to see who falls to them if they stay in that spot. Missouri swingman Michael Porter Jr., Texas center Mohamed Bamba, Duke big man Wendell Carter Jr. and Oklahoma sharpshooter Trae Young are among the most commonly discussed targets for Chicago.

Keep track of all the 2018 NBA Draft results below.

2018 NBA Draft live results

Round 1

Suns: Deandre Ayton, Arizona Kings: Marvin Bagley III, Duke Hawks: Luka Doncic, Slovenia Grizzlies Mavericks Magic BULLS Cavaliers (from Nets via Celtics) Knicks 76ers (from Lakers via Suns) Hornets Clippers (from Pistons) Clippers Nuggets Wizards Suns (from Heat) Bucks Spurs Hawks Timberwolves Jazz Bulls Pacers Trail Blazers Lakers (from Cavs via Blazers) 76ers Celtics Warriors Nets (from Raptors) Hawks (from Rockets via Clippers)

Round 2

31. Suns

32. Grizzlies

33. Hawks

34. Mavericks

35. Magic

36. Kings

37. Knicks (from BULLS via Thunder)

38. 76ers (from Nets)

39. 76ers (from Knicks)

40. Nets (from Lakers via Magic and Raptors)

41. Magic (from Hornets via Grizzlies and Suns)

42. Pistons

43. Nuggets (from Clippers via Knicks)

44. Wizards

45. Nets (from Bucks)

46. Rockets (from Heat via Grizzlies)

47. 76ers (from Lakers via Nuggets, Jazz and Bulls)

48. Timberwolves

49. Spurs

50. Pacers

51. Pelicans (from Bulls via Heat and Pelicans)

52. Jazz

53. Thunder

54. Mavericks (from Trail Blazers via Nuggets)

55. Hornets

56. 76ers

57. Thunder (via Celtics)

58. Nuggets (via Warriors)

59. Suns (via Raptors)

60. 76ers (via Rockets)