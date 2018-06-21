The 2018 NBA Draft will be held Thursday night at the home of the Nets in Brooklyn. The Suns, Kings and Hawks hold the top three picks as a result of the lottery, and all eyes will be on what they decide to do in those spots.
Other than the likely selection of Arizona center Deandre Ayton by the Suns, there’s a lot of intrigue in what will happen at Barclays Center. There’s no clear No. 2 prospect in the class and a large number of teams are reportedly interested in moving up or down the draft order.
The result is a good deal of uncertainty over how things will play out. Starting with the Kings’ No. 2 overall pick, there could be a lot of movement as teams jockey to acquire their top targets from college basketball and overseas.
The Bulls hold the No. 7 overall pick after a 27-win season and will be looking to see who falls to them if they stay in that spot. Missouri swingman Michael Porter Jr., Texas center Mohamed Bamba, Duke big man Wendell Carter Jr. and Oklahoma sharpshooter Trae Young are among the most commonly discussed targets for Chicago.
Keep track of all the 2018 NBA Draft results below.
2018 NBA Draft live results
Round 1
- Suns: Deandre Ayton, Arizona
- Kings: Marvin Bagley III, Duke
- Hawks: Luka Doncic, Slovenia
- Grizzlies
- Mavericks
- Magic
- BULLS
- Cavaliers (from Nets via Celtics)
- Knicks
- 76ers (from Lakers via Suns)
- Hornets
- Clippers (from Pistons)
- Clippers
- Nuggets
- Wizards
- Suns (from Heat)
- Bucks
- Spurs
- Hawks
- Timberwolves
- Jazz
- Bulls
- Pacers
- Trail Blazers
- Lakers (from Cavs via Blazers)
- 76ers
- Celtics
- Warriors
- Nets (from Raptors)
- Hawks (from Rockets via Clippers)
Round 2
31. Suns
32. Grizzlies
33. Hawks
34. Mavericks
35. Magic
36. Kings
37. Knicks (from BULLS via Thunder)
38. 76ers (from Nets)
39. 76ers (from Knicks)
40. Nets (from Lakers via Magic and Raptors)
41. Magic (from Hornets via Grizzlies and Suns)
42. Pistons
43. Nuggets (from Clippers via Knicks)
44. Wizards
45. Nets (from Bucks)
46. Rockets (from Heat via Grizzlies)
47. 76ers (from Lakers via Nuggets, Jazz and Bulls)
48. Timberwolves
49. Spurs
50. Pacers
51. Pelicans (from Bulls via Heat and Pelicans)
52. Jazz
53. Thunder
54. Mavericks (from Trail Blazers via Nuggets)
55. Hornets
56. 76ers
57. Thunder (via Celtics)
58. Nuggets (via Warriors)
59. Suns (via Raptors)
60. 76ers (via Rockets)