The NBA releases the regular-season schedule and little national love for Bulls

The Bulls were a big enough draw to export to Mexico City by the NBA, but it became obvious on Friday that rebuilds still don’t play for national attention.

The Association announced the full regular-season schedule, and while it was already known that the Bulls would play the Orlando Magic south of the border in the annual NBA Mexico City Games on Dec. 13, Year 2 of the rebuild doesn’t exactly scream “Watch me.’’

Need proof?

That came with a regular-season schedule that has the Bulls center stage just once on TNT and two games on ESPN. An upgrade from last season’s 27-win season? Yes, but still a message that even with the addition of Jabari Parker and now Zach LaVine another year healthier from his surgically-repaired left knee injury, the Bulls aren’t exactly a primetime product.

As reported, they will open the season on Oct. 18, heading off to Philadelphia. The home opener comes two nights later, hosting Detroit at the United Center. No Christmas Day game for the Bulls – which is now Year 2 of that punishment – and they end the regular season where they started, off to Philadelphia for an April 10 finale.