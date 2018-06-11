News and notes from White Sox GM Rick Hahn

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn touched on a number of subjects before the White Sox opened a four-game series against the Indians Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field:

*Hahn said that right fielder Avisail Garcia’s minor league rehab assignment could last seven to 10 days. Garcia sufferered a Grade 2 hamstring strain and has been out since April 23.

*Outfielder Leury Garcia (knee sprain) is “not too far behind” making a rehab assignment, Hahn said.

Regarding Sox top prospects dealing with or getting over health concerns:

Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia runs after hitting a double during the fifth inning of the White Sox home-opener baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: CXS113

Right-hander Alec Hansen, last seen pitching for the Sox in a Cactus League game during spring training, will make his first start of the season this weekend for Class AA Birmingham. Hansen, the Sox’ second-round pick in 2016, has been working at extended spring training after he was shut down with forearm soreness in March.

*Outfielder Micker Adolfo’s followup MRI (sprained UCL) was encouraging enough to allow him to get on a throwing program with Class A Winston-Salem. Adolfo has been limited to designated hitter duty this season. “The goal being to get him back in the outfield and avoid surgery,” Hahn said.

*Outfielder Luis Robert, currently at low Class A Kannapolis, will move up to Winston-Salem in seven to 10 days.

*Right-hander Zack Burdi, a first-round pick in 2016, is throwing bullpens with the goal of entering spring training next year without restriction. Hahn said it’s “conceivable” he could pitch in the Arizona Fall League, if not sooner.

Eloy Jimenez and Michael Kopech, still a ways away

Hahn said both have “various developmental matters that each of them are working on” and what happens on the field at the major league level — the Sox entered Monday’s game with a 22-41 record, “is going to have nothing to do when these players arrive.”

Kopech walked nine over his last two starts covering eight innings. He also struck out 10 in six innings in his most recent start. He is 2-4 with a 4.70 ERA with 80 strikeouts, 34 walks and seven hit batters in 59 1/3 innings.

“He’s put together a few real good starts and had others that still show you the elements he needs improvement in,” Hahn said. “But he’s certainly getting closer.”

Jimenez, the No. 3 ranked prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, is batting .321/.373/.576 with 10 homers, 13 doubles and two triples in 47 games. Before he gets to the majors, he will make a stop at Charlotte, Hahn said.

“It’s going to be based strictly upon their own development and when they are ready for the next challenges presented by the big league level,” Hahn said. “Eventually they will tend to force that issue. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Eloy is going to stop in Charlotte. So those thinking his next stop is Chicago haven’t been paying attention to what the developmental plan is for him.”

Abreu’s value

An ongoing talking point about the Sox rebuild is whether Jose Abreu, 31, will be part of it after his contract runs out after next season. Abreu is in his fifth year with the Sox and is not only their top player but has had a meaningful influence on the younger players in particular Yoan Moncada and prospct Luis Robert, both fellow Cubans.

“We’ve made no secret about our affection for Jose, and it’s not just based upon the contribution between the white lines, it’s based on what he does in that clubhouse,” Hahn said. “I don’t think there’s a finer representative for what it means to be a White Sox or what we hope for our players to be on and off the field and what Jose Abreu provides us. Again, we don’t have to make any decisions on how he fits for the long term for a little while now. He’s under control through the end of next season. If at that point, before that point, if we haven’t come to terms on an extension we certainly will have time then to revisit that.”