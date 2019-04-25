2019 NFL Draft results: Pick by pick for the first round
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
NFL teams get their latest shot at the top prospects from college football with the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Nashville. The first 32 picks will go off the board on the first night of a three-day event that will eventually see 256 players drafted into the league.
The Cardinals hold the top overall pick this year after posting a 3-13 record last year. There have been persistent rumors that they’re going to select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner who recently turned down a promising baseball career, but it’s possible they try to address their defense with Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa or Alabama lineman Quinnen Williams.
Most NFL mock drafts, including the final ones from ESPN and CBS Sports, have Arizona going with Murray as its quarterback of the future.
The Cardinals used their first-round pick a year ago to pick another quarterback in Josh Rosen, who struggled as a rookie. There were four quarterbacks selected in the first 10 picks of the 2018 draft, led by the Browns’ Baker Mayfield.
The 2019 NFL Draft is being broadcast on TV by ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Here’s information on how to watch online. The second and third rounds will be held Friday, followed by the fourth through seventh rounds Saturday.
Check out pick-by-pick results for the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft below.
2019 NFL Draft, Round 1 pick-by-pick results
1. Cardinals
2. 49ers
3. Jets
4. Raiders
5. Buccaneers
6. Giants
7. Jaguars
8. Lions
9. Bills
10. Broncos
11. Bengals
12. Packers
13. Dolphins
14. Falcons
15. Redskins
16. Panthers
17. Giants (from Browns)
18. Vikings
19. Titans
20. Steelers
21. Seahawks
22. Ravens
23. Texans
24. Raiders (from Bears)
25. Eagles
26. Colts
27. Raiders (from Cowboys)
28. Chargers
29. Seahawks (from Chiefs)
30. Packers (from Saints)
31. Rams
32. Patriots