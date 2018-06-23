NHL draft profiles: Meet the newest Blackhawks

The Blackhawks picked Swedish defenseman Adam Boqvist with the No. 8 pick on Friday night. (Getty Images)

Here’s a quick look at the players the Blackhawks have selected so far in the 2018 NHL Draft. Check back for updates as more picks are made.

Adam Boqvist, D

Picked: Round 1 (8th overall)

Vitals: 5-11, 168, shoots right

Stats: 5G, 12A in 19 GP (Sweden)

Noteworthy: Offensively gifted defenseman has a tremendously high ceiling, but is still two or three years away from the NHL. Needs significant work on the defensive side.

Quoteworthy: “I know they have lots of Swedish defensemen. They play pretty well as a team and like to have the puck, [like Patrick] Kane. I like it.”

Nicolas Beaudin, D

Picked: Round 1 (27th)

Vitals: 5-11, 172, shoots left

Stats: 12G, 57A in 68 GP (QMJHL)

Noteworthy: Savvy playmaker and power-play quarterback.

Quoteworthy: “I’m a two-way defenseman, but I can provide offense, too. I’ve got a great IQ. I think in my zone, I’m just getting better and better.”

Jake Wise, C

Picked: Round 3 (69th)

Vitals: 5-10, 194, shoots left

Stats: 9G, 19A in 18 GP (USHL)

Noteworthy: Two-way center with playmaking ability.

Quoteworthy: “I’m just a really reliable guy, and I think with the Blackhawks, I can play in every situation. It’s going to be really fun.”

Niklas Nordgren, RW

Picked: Round 3 (74th)

Vitals: 5-9, 174, shoots right

Stats: 15G, 12A in 17 GP (Finland)

Noteworthy: Diminutive but sturdy, with a sniper’s touch. Blackhawks traded Nos. 87 and 142 to Arizona to move up and take him.

Quoteworthy: “Pretty exciting to get [taken by] the Blackhawks, one of my favorite teams in the NHL. Great city, I watch the games on TV. Great fans.”

Philipp Kurashev, LW/C

Picked: Round 4 (120th)

Vitals: 6-0, 190, shoots left

Stats: 19G, 41A in 59 GP

Noteworthy: Boom-or-bust pick played for Switzerland at World Juniors, compiling four goals and four assists in 11 international games.

Mikael Hakkarainen, F

Picked: Round 5 (139th)

Vitals: 6-1, 194, shoots left

Stats: 15G, 31A in 36 GP (USHL)

Noteworthy: Blackhawks traded a 2019 fifth-rounder to move up to 139 and take Hakkarainen, who’s heading to Providence College in the fall.