Bulls tell Nikola Mirotic to sit down and watch his trade drama unfold … CJ McCollum dropped 50 on the Bulls last night IN THREE QUARTERS … Ex-Bull Isaiah Canaan suffered a horrific ankle break … The Blackhawks really could have used Marian Hossa this season …Here’s a nice story on Bears great Olin Kreutz … Why Northwestern basketball got so bad so quickly … Wonder what John Lackey has been up to … Great read on Oscar Gamble who died at 68 from a rare tumor of the jaw … Ex-Bull Rasual Butler and his wife, singer Leah LaBelle, died in a car crash … Former Bull Ben Gordon is in trouble again … Ditto for ex-Cub Milton Bradley … Hey, there’s a Super Bowl this week, and this piece on the Pats should get you started … Citing societal changes, Formula 1 will no longer use grid girls.

