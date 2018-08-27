Odell Beckham Jr., Giants closing in on lucrative 5-year contract: report

Superstar wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants are closing in on a five-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, reports NFL Network. The deal ensures that Beckham, a potential free agent following the 2018 season, will bypass the open market in favor of staying with the only franchise he’s ever played for.

Beckham, a 2014 first-round pick out of LSU, established himself as one of the top playmakers in the game during his first three years with the Giants. He made the Pro Bowl and recorded at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns each season.

Injuries popped up in 2017 that limited Beckham to just four games, but he was still productive in his limited duty with 25 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns. When healthy, there’s little doubt that the 25-year-old is one of the most dynamic talents in football.

The Giants couldn’t afford to lose Beckham given his importance to the passing game, and the hope is that he’ll be able to create a devastating one-two punch with rookie running back Saquon Barkley. New York hasn’t always had a strong running game during Beckham’s time in the NFL, but the addition of Barkley should diversify its offense and take pressure off the star wide receiver.

Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown has the highest average annual value on his contract of any wide receiver in the NFL at $17 million per year. Mike Evans set the high mark for guaranteed money at $55 million with his extension in Tampa Bay.