In the latest episode of On The Beat, Mark Lazerus and Tracey Myers talk about the Blackhawks’ sudden demise, the team’s goaltending, and what it’s like to walk into a postgame dressing room during a losing streak like this one. They also play Should He Stay Or Should He Go with the roster, looking ahead to the 2018-19 season. Meanwhile, Mark tries in vain to better explain his ill-advised Twitter rant from Saturday night, and the hosts get to a few reader questions on the draft, the Olympics, and ridiculous hypothetical trades.