On The Beat podcast: Who should stay and who should go from the Blackhawks?

In the latest episode of On The Beat, Mark Lazerus and Tracey Myers talk about the Blackhawks’ sudden demise, the team’s goaltending, and what it’s like to walk into a postgame dressing room during a losing streak like this one. They also play Should He Stay Or Should He Go with the roster, looking ahead to the 2018-19 season. Meanwhile, Mark tries in vain to better explain his ill-advised Twitter rant from Saturday night, and the hosts get to a few reader questions on the draft, the Olympics, and ridiculous hypothetical trades.