Super Bowl LIII matchup set: Patriots to face Rams

Tom Brady and the Patriots are heading back to the Super Bowl for the ninth time together after defeating the Chiefs, 37-31, in the 2019 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Rex Burkhead scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime after a thrilling ending to a game between two stellar teams.

The Patriots will face the NFC champion Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Los Angeles booked its spot with a 26-23 overtime victory over the Saints in the NFC title game.

This was a game full of wild moments and controversial calls by the officials. One of them came when the Chiefs had a potential game-ending interception inside the final minute get waved off due to an offside call on Dee Ford. On the next play, Rob Gronkowski made a huge catch in single coverage to convert the first down and push the ball inside the Chiefs’ 10. Burkhead rumbled in right afterwards from a few yards out to put the Pats ahead, 31-28.

The Chiefs got the ball back with 39 seconds in regulation, one timeout and a chance to pull a miracle, which is when Patrick Mahomes went back to work. The young quarterback had been gold throughout the second half, so it should’ve been on surprise he carried the Chiefs into field goal position, where Harrison Butker hit a 39-yard kick to tie the game.

Much of the hype in the week leading up to the game focused on the quarterback matchup between Brady, the most successful passer in NFL postseason history, and Mahomes, the likely MVP winner after throwing 51 touchdowns during the regular season. In the end, Brady came away victorious despite an incredible second half from his counterpart.

Mahomes, whose offense couldn’t generate a point in the first 30 minutes, showed quickly in the second half that the Patriots’ defense wouldn’t keep him down all game. He quickly orchestrated a four-play, 74-yard drive in just over two minutes on the Chiefs’ first possession of the second half to start the rally.

The young quarterback delivered an impressive second half that showed why he’s arguably the most exciting young talent in football. After an underwhelming first half in which missed opportunities led to the two-score deficit, he caught fire to finish the game with 295 passing yards and three touchdowns.

But the Patriots remain the kings of the AFC, and they’re the ones heading to Atlanta to take on the Rams in two weeks.