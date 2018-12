Philadelphia Flyers hire ex-Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville, per report

Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville calls over an official during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young) ORG XMIT: CXA117

Former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville was out of work a little more than a month before reportedly accepting the head job with the Flyers.

Quenneville, a three-time champion in Chicago, will replace Dave Hakstol in Philadelphia, according to the Courier Post.

That means Quenneville will make his return to the United Center when the Flyers visit the Hawks on March 21.