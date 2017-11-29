Recently-waived WR Tre McBride was in argument heard at Halas Hall

Bears coach John Fox said Wednesday that the team’s decision to waive wide receiver Tre McBride on Tuesday was the result of “just churning the roster.”

But there is more to the story.

According to two sources, McBride was involved in an argument primarily with receiver Josh Bellamy on Monday afternoon.

It started in the receivers’ meeting room while the players reviewed game film of the Bears’ 31-3 loss against the Eagles.

The Bears waived receiver Tre McBride. (AP)

It then spilled over into the hallway. Reporters in the nearby media center overheard their loud, expletive-filled exchange.

It was a blowup at a time when frustrations are at a boiling point at Halas Hall. The Bears are 3-8 after losing four consecutive games; a coaching change seemingly is inevitable.

Fox declined to offer specifics on McBride’s release or the heated argument.

“I don’t know what’s heard or not heard,” Fox said. “That room is closer to y’all [the media] than I probably would have designed.”

Waiving McBride also was a performance-based decision, though.

McBride, a three-year veteran who was claimed off waivers from the Titans before the regular season, saw his playing time fluctuate over eight games this season.

He was on the field for 43 of the Bears’ 55 offensive snaps against the Eagles. McBride’s best game came in Week 8 against the Saints in the New Orleans when he had three catches for 92 yards.

“[He’s] a guy that did a good job filling in and had a couple designer plays against New Orleans that were able to get him open,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “I think he has a chance to play in the NFL. He needs to keep getting better and keep working every day and I hope he gets another shot at it.”

Asked why McBride was waived, Loggains said, “[the] general manager makes those decisions and the head coach. Not myself.”