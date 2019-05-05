Rick Renteria still sees a future for Carson Fulmer

If you listen to manager Rick Renteria, the White Sox sending Carson Fulmer back to Class AAA Charlotte late Saturday is not a reflection of the former first-round pick’s future with the franchise.

“He’s still figuring in to be a part of this. He continues to be here,” Renteria said Sunday morning. “Right now, if by sending him out is any indication that he’s not, I would come back and say a lot of usage has precipitated his need to be sent down.”

As Renteria alluded to, the Sox bullpen needed reinforcement of fresh arms, which came when Caleb Frare was recalled from Charlotte and Juan Minaya’s contract was purchased from Charlotte. Jose Ruiz was also optioned to Charlotte.

Fulmer, meanwhile, had pitched three times in four days. But during those appearances, a familiar issue cropped up: walks.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Carson Fulmer walks to the dugout in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Thursday, April 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Over those three outings, Fulmer walked seven in 1 2/3 innings. During his big-league career, Fulmer has 69 strikeouts to 55 walks, a disappointing ratio for the eighth overall pick in the 2015 draft. On Saturday he struggled badly, allowing five runs (three earned) while walking three in just one-third of an inning.

“I think we see him as a part of who we are and he’s going to work on attacking the strike zone,” Renteria said, “and putting himself in the position where we continue to call for him to help us out here at the major-league level.”

Renteria said Fulmer will work out of the bullpen in Charlotte.

Jay to 60-day

The Sox made room for Minaya on the 40-man roster by transferring Jon Jay (hip) to the 60-day injured list. On the IL since March 25, Jay is eligible to come back May 27.

He was expected to go to extended spring training in Arizona to continue his recovery. Whether he makes it back by the end of May is to be seen.

“I can’t speculate on that only because he hasn’t been out playing games,” Renteria said. “We’ll find out on that point.”

Renteria said the team would know more after Jay gets reacclimated and into more activity.

He’s back

Minaya pitched in 52 games for the Sox last year, compiling a 3.28 ERA in 46 2/3 innings. But he was roughed up in spring training (21.21 ERA in five appearances), outrighted off the 40-man roster in March and didn’t exactly do well at Charlotte (5.51 ERA in 16 1/3 innings).

Yet, the Sox needed an available arm, and Minaya hadn’t pitched since May 1.

“He’s been throwing the ball OK. Obviously, we’ve been using our guys so much and it precipitated some movement,” Renteria said. “We’re hoping he’s going to be able to do what he’s done in the past for us and be effective.”

Briefly

Renteria wasn’t sure whether Eloy Jimenez (ankle) would make the trip to Cleveland, but said the rookie outfielder is still progressing well.

– Renteria, who has Mexican heritage, enjoyed the mariachi band rehearsing on the field before the game, posing for a photo with the group.