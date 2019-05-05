Another day, another ugly loss for White Sox to Boston

Saturday was perhaps the ugliest night of the White Sox season. The third inning was nightmarish, the fourth inning was only slightly better, and a taxed bullpen was stretched even more.

After all that, the Sox had to regroup Sunday and finish the series with Boston.

“Yesterday, you have to put it behind you. Thankfully, we had a few hours of sleep to get under our belt,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Honestly, we have to come out just prepared to play the game. It’s just one game, not as pretty as you would like it to look, obviously. But today’s a new day.”

The new day brought a 9-2 loss to Boston in front of an announced crowd of 36,553, the first sellout of the season. The Sox finished the homestand 5-4 and dropped three of four with the defending World Series champions, including the last three. Ryan Cordell and Jose Abreu homered, but Sunday ended up just as ugly as the night before, just a different flavor and with a later arrival.

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, celebrates his grand slam with teammate Jackie Bradley Jr., left, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago Sunday, May 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

With one out in the eighth and Sox reliever Kelvin Herrera pitching in a 2-2 game, Rafael Devers drove a ball off the wall in left and took a wide turn past first. After Nicky Delmonico got the ball in quickly, Tim Anderson’s throw behind first eluded Abreu. Devers then tried for second, and Abreu’s throw went into the outfield, allowing Devers to reach third.

Herrera semi-intentionally walked Michael Chavis to put runners on first and third, but Mitch Moreland followed with a single to give Boston a 3-2 lead. Then with two outs and the bases loaded, Eduardo Nunez’s roller down the third-base line stayed fair, bringing in another run.

Following the play, Herrera left the game with low back stiffness and is day-to-day. Caleb Frare walked Andrew Benintendi, forcing in another run. Called up earlier Sunday with Frare, Juan Minaya then capped another trying inning for the Sox, serving up Xander Bogaerts’ grand slam and capping Boston’s seven-run inning.

Win or lose, it was going to be tough for the Sox to have a worse day than Saturday, when they gave up nine runs in the third and five more in the fourth in a 15-2 loss.

Prior to the eighth, things had improved. Dylan Covey played a part.

In what was expected to be something of a bullpen day, Covey went 4 2/3 innings and gave up two runs in his first start of 2019 after turning in a 5.18 ERA last year. Counting his time in the minors this season, Sunday was Covey’s longest outing of the year and a welcome development for the Sox.

“In terms of what he’s going to be able to give us today, he hasn’t been starting so we’re trying to get as many innings as we can, as many outs as we can,” Renteria said. “I expect that he’s going to give us a nice boost, attack the strike zone with the stuff he has. Work and hopefully he’s trusting himself.”